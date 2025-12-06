UCLM out of the semis; most wins were forfeited; set to appeal before the board

IN A sudden and surprising turn of events, Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy has decided to forfeit several wins of the league-leading University of Cebu Lapulapu/Mandaue Campus (UCLM) in games where Noe Lingoste played.

Because of this ruling, UCLM under coach Calib Gawangon, which finished the elimination round with an 8–2 record, dropped to 3–7 and is no longer eligible to reach the Top Four stage that is supposed to begin on Sunday, December 7, at the Cebu Coliseum.

To recall, Lingoste was removed from the UCLM lineup after it was discovered that he played in another tournament in his hometown in the province of Iloilo while the Cesafi league was still ongoing.

Under Cesafi rules, student-athletes are strictly prohibited from playing in any other tournament. The rules also state that all games in the elimination round in which Lingoste participated will be forfeited, and he will no longer be allowed to play.

Because of this, the Top Four rankings have changed.

The defending champion Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles (9–1) are now ranked no. 1, while the University of Cebu Baby Webmasters (8–2) have taken the no. 2 slot.

Cebu Eastern College (7–3) is now third, and the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) (7–3) is at fourth.

In the latest develoment, the camp of UCLM has filed an appeal before the Cesafi board.

Tiukinhoy in a message said, the board is set to have a zoom meeting with him tomorrow. (JBM)