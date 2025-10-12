UCLM pulls off huge upset vs. reigning champs SHS-AdC

THE University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Junior Webmasters slayed and upset the defending champion and previously unbeaten Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, 71-64, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) high school basketball tournament on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at the New Cebu Coliseum.

The victory marked a statement win for coach Calib Gawangon and his young UCLM wards, who improved to a 2-1 (win-loss) record after back-to-back triumphs in just a week.

Noel Lingoste spearheaded UCLM’s balanced attack with 12 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists, while Angel Edielon Cayobit notched a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Wade Adam Luche added 10 points.

UCLM seized control early and never looked back, leading wire-to-wire and even stretching the gap to 11 points, 66-55, in the fourth quarter. Despite being undersized against the Magis Eagles’ towering frontcourt, the Webmasters dominated the boards, 56-42, and thrived in hustle stats that mattered most.

UCLM’s bench outscored SHS-AdC’s, 35-29, while also owning second-chance opportunities (19-8) and transition points (18-11).

Lian Kent Basa carried the fight for Magis Eagles with a game-high 19 points, but found little help as the rest of the squad struggled to find rhythm.

The loss dropped SHS-AdC to a 3-1 card.

Meanwhile, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers dominated Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, 79-58, behind Champ Davidson Brigoli’s 20 points, improving to a 3-2 card, while Benedicto College eked out a 46-43 win over the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars. / RSC