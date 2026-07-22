UCLM stays unbeaten, downs Don Bosco

THE University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) campus continued its winning streak after defeating the gritty Don Bosco Greywolves, 74-65, to preserve its unbeaten record in the 2026 Emil's Fiesta Cup Inter-High School Invitational Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at the Lipata-Linao Sports Complex in Minglanilla.

Ace Justin Rojas spearheaded the victory with 18 points, three rebounds, and two steals to earn Best Player of the Game honors.

UCLM took control from the opening tip as Rojas caught fire from beyond the arc, helping his team dictate the tempo early.

The UCLM squad stretched its lead to as many as 26 points, 50-24, before taking a commanding 52-31 advantage into halftime.

Don Bosco, however, mounted a furious rally midway through the fourth quarter that threatened to erase the deficit. But the tight defense employed by the wards of head coach Reggie Licanda kept the Greywolves at bay and secured the victory.

Jharivic Liam Arriba paced Don Bosco with 20 points, while Christian Lambayan added 15.

With the win, UCLM improved to a spotless 2-0 record in Bracket A, strengthening its campaign as one of the tournament's early title contenders.

Despite the loss, the Don Bosco camp found plenty of positives to build on. Head coach Albert Alocillo, who recently took over the Greywolves, expressed satisfaction with the courage and determination shown by his young squad against one of the tournament favorites.

"We're now able to compete. It's no longer like before. We still have a lot to improve, but I saw their effort and fighting spirit. This is a good learning experience for our players," said the veteran coach.

With the performance they displayed, the Greywolves are expected to become an even tougher team in their upcoming games. (JBM)