UCMed leads the way in precision medicine with new image-guided therapy system

Present during the press conference was UC Chairman Atty. Augusto W. Go, Dr. Braulio Sto Domingo II, Dr. Reynaldo Benedict Villamor, Dr. Michael Jeremy Tabaloc, Dr. Armando Tan, Dr. Eduardo Lee Jr., and Seneriza Castro, the country leader at Philips Health Systems.

UCMed’s Catheterization Laboratory now proudly serves its patients with the most advanced medical imaging system—the Philips Azurion 7 C20 with FlexArm and Smart CT. UCMed is the first medical institution in the Philippines to incorporate the latest version of the Smart CT technology, designed to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of cardiovascular and neurological interventions.

“This Cath Lab machine will undoubtedly benefit our patients, offering access to the latest and most effective treatment options. It will also enhance the capabilities of our medical staff, allowing them to perform procedures with greater precision,” said Dr. Armando V. Tan, medical director of UCMed.

The Azurion 7 C20 with Smart CT offers a suite of innovative features, including angiogram, roadmap, vessel analysis, soft tissue imaging, and artifact reduction. These advanced capabilities enable doctors to visualize complex anatomy with unprecedented clarity, allowing for more accurate diagnostics and safer and more effective procedures.

With the integration of this advanced technology, UCMed is poised to significantly reduce procedure times while ensuring timely, effective, and reliable treatments. This not only improves patient outcomes but also minimizes the risks associated with longer medical interventions. The FlexArm allows for seamless movement around the patient, giving doctors greater flexibility and precision during procedures.

The introduction of the Azurion 7 C20 with Smart CT represents a milestone in Philippine healthcare, highlighting UCMed’s dedication to delivering world-class medical services. By investing in such groundbreaking technology, the hospital reinforces its role as a leader in medical innovation and a trusted provider of advanced healthcare solutions in the region.

As UCMed continues to push the boundaries of precision medicine, its patients can look forward to receiving the most cutting-edge care available, further solidifying the hospital's reputation as a pioneer in delivering comprehensive and high-quality medical services.