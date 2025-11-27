UCMed’s Diabetes Center named ‘Clinic of Competence’

PCDEF has been at the vanguard of extensively training Diabetes Educators, providing a comprehensive and effective diabetes program to address the escalating prevalence of diabetes in the Philippines.

DNC unit head Dr. April Melody Abcede, MD received the recognition from PCDEF president Dr. Augusto D. Litonjua, MD last Nov. 11, 2025, during the National Assembly of Diabetes Educators at Makati Diamond Residences.

Trusted hub

UCMed is one of two hospitals in Cebu to receive this recognition, a distinction that highlights its role as a trusted hub for diabetes management and patient education in the Visayas.

“This recognition can go a long way, especially because it motivates us to keep improving and go beyond what we have already built at the DNC,” Abcede said.

UCMed Medical Director Dr. Armando V. Tan, MD, underscored the value that DNC’s milestone reflects the hospital’s unwavering pursuit of excellence guided by its vision: “Your Health, Our Priority.”

“Our recognition as a ‘Clinic of Competence’ is not just a badge of quality. It is a promise that every patient with diabetes who walks through our doors will receive care that is both evidence-based and compassionate,” he said.

“We see this as both an honor and a responsibility. At UCMed, competence means not only meeting standards but constantly raising them, so that our patients can live longer, healthier, and better,” he added.

Dr. Cherrie Gail Gonzalez worked to establish the DNC in 2016 with the hope that UCMed will be recognized as a hub in diabetes care. It has since partnered experience with persons with Diabetes in their journey.

The recognition UCMed earned strengthens its commitment to provide quality health maintenance through prevention and management of diabetes and its complications, noted Joshua David Bendoy, the lead diabetes dietitian educator.

“Our collaborative team of Diabetes Educators, composed of doctors, nurses and dietitians, provides diabetes self-management education programs, counseling services, proper meal and food choices,” he said.

With its nearly 10 years in service, UCMed DNC is focused to consistently deliver its mission, now more than ever, an enhanced yet affordable healthcare service, he added. / PR S