UC’s Mahinay bags 5,000m Prisaa gold

LEGAZPI CITY – Mark Mahinay of Central Visayas had a memorable debut in the 2024 Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games by winning the men’s 5,000m event at the Bicol University track and field stadium here on Monday, July 22.

The 21-year-old Cebuano from Catmon town clocked 15 minutes and 22.9 seconds to deliver the tournament’s first gold medal, beating teammate Franklin Lee (15:53.4) and Ken Jay Moreto of Soccsksargen (15:55.7).

“I am so happy,” said the incoming third-year Information Technology student at the University of Cebu main campus.

“I could have clocked faster, if it’s not raining,” said Mahinay, who set a personal best 15:17.00 while training in Cebu. He will compete in the 800m on July 25 and 1,500m on July 26.

Mahinay thanked Spectrum Runners Phils. president, Dr. German Mayo, for the support, including his participation at the ASEAN University School Games in Indonesia last month.

“I’m so grateful to him and I am proud to be a part of the SpectrumRunners team,” said Mahinay, who bagged the silver medal in 10,000m and the bronze in 4x400m relay and placed fourth in the 1,500m in his first international tournament.

Meanwhile, John Rods Bongcayat of Davao Region pocketed the gold medal in the youth boys division with a time of 13:07.3.

Jay Roben Rañaque of Bicol Region (14:39.3) secured the silver medal while Alexander Ungos of Central Luzon (16:04.6) settled for the bronze medal.

Jazmin Butag of Caraga, Kent Brian Celeste of Ilocos Region, and Marie Madrigal of Central Luzon also dominated their respective events.

Butag secured the women’s shot put gold medal in 10.51m, Jenne Caryl Servano of Western Visayas (9.75m) got the silver medal, and Leedy Erika Villamonte of Davao Region (9.52m) settled for the bronze medal. / PNA