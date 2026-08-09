UE blasts UV; JRU escapes UC’s late push

THE University of the East (UE) Red Warriors finally broke into the win column in the Cebu City Collegiate Invitational after dismantling the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 82-70 on Friday, Aug. 8, 2026, at the City Sports Institute Gym.

After suffering two straight setbacks, UE came out firing from the opening tip and never allowed UV to settle into its rhythm.

The Red Warriors clamped down defensively in the first quarter, limiting the Green Lancers to just seven points while pouring in 25 markers to seize a commanding 25-7 lead.

UE continued to dictate the game in the succeeding periods, stretching its advantage to as many as 26 points, 60-34, before keeping UV at bay the rest of the way.

Mariano Tanedo spearheaded the Warriors’ offensive assault with 17 points, while Christopher Lagat added 12.

The victory improved UE’s standing and kept its hopes alive for a spot in the championship round after its difficult start to the tournament.

UV, meanwhile, fell to a 1-1 win-loss record.

Kent Ivo Salarda was the lone Lancer to finish in double figures, scoring 11 points in the losing effort.

Earlier in the day, the Jose Rizal University (JRU) Heavy Bombers snatched their third consecutive victory after escaping a late rally by the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 85-81.

With the win, JRU strengthened its hold on the top spot, 3-0, in the competition that serves as a tune-up tournament for teams representing the NCAA, UAAP, and Cesafi.

Sean Salvador led the victory with 19 points to earn Best Player of the Game honors. Jamhir Eligado provided strong support with 14 points, while Christopher Hubilla added 13 points.

With the win, JRU remains undefeated in three games to solidly hold the top spot, while UC dropped to a 1-1 record. / JBM