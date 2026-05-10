UFO files reopened: Pentagon's most detailed release so far

The headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, Pentagon, on Friday, May 8, 2026, released a massive batch of declassified UFO — or “unidentified anomalous phenomena” (UAP) — files, including videos and astronaut transcripts dating back to the late 1940s. The documents, now available through a new government website, contain accounts from missions to the moon, military personnel and civilians who described strange lights and fast-moving objects.

Among the most notable revelations were transcripts from Nasa’s Apollo missions. During the 1969 Apollo 11 mission, astronaut Buzz Aldrin reported seeing what appeared to be a “fairly bright light source” near the spacecraft, which the crew initially thought could have been a laser. Apollo 12 astronaut Alan Bean later described seeing glowing particles and flashes of light “sailing off in space,” appearing as if they were escaping the Moon itself. During Apollo 17 in 1972, astronauts also witnessed repeated flashes of light, with astronaut Jack Schmitt comparing the phenomenon to “the Fourth of July out there.”

The files also include older spaceflight recordings, such as a 1965 Gemini 7 communication in which astronaut Frank Borman reported seeing a mysterious “bogey” surrounded by “trillions of little particles” near the spacecraft.

Outside of space missions, the newly released documents contain dozens of unexplained sightings from civilians and military personnel. A 1957 FBI interview detailed a witness claiming to have seen a large circular craft rise from the ground, while more recent reports from 2023 described hovering metallic objects appearing out of bright flashes of light before vanishing instantly. One FBI sketch in the files depicts a bronze-colored ellipsoid object estimated to be up to 195 feet long.

Several military videos from Iraq, Syria and the United Arab Emirates were also released. Recorded between 2022 and 2025, the footage shows fast-moving unidentified objects tracked by advanced military systems. In one case, an orb-like object reportedly outran a helicopter. Another report described “orbs launching other orbs” over the western United States, which the Pentagon called one of the most compelling cases in its records.

Despite the dramatic sightings, the Pentagon said the files do not confirm extraterrestrial life, while critics warned the release could fuel conspiracy theories or serve as a distraction. Still, lawmakers and transparency advocates praised the move, with more UAP files expected to be released after the disclosure was ordered earlier this year by Donald Trump due to “public interest.”