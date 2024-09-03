UHC launched in Lapu-Lapu City

THE Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH) 7 led the ceremonial launching of a Universal Health Care (UHC) in Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

The launching showed that Lapu-Lapu City is now one of the 91 UHC IS in the country.

The DOH said Lapu-Lapu City is now one of the primary recipients of technical assistance for the integration of their local health systems.

It said that financial grants and support in implementing integration reforms must be provided in the next fiscal year to the additional UHC IS.

The launching was held in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City and was joined by officials of the barangay, DOH 7, Lapu-Lapu City Government, and barangay health workers. (DPC)