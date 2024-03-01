‘Ukay Ta Bai,’ Cebu’s first thrift community culture garners resounding success, propels thrift culture forward

Committing to these styles, and the subculture that they’re categorized under, altogether entails an encompassing process of acquiring their respective aesthetics—the act of thrifting. The “Ukay Ta Bai!” event shared a glimpse of the possibilities of what the local thrifting community in Cebu offers and of the variety of curators in the province that cater to a certain niche in fashion and style.

The throngs of people that attended the two-day event from, February 24 to 25, 2024, were able to get a hand of some of the most coveted items in the market ranging from designer items to streetwear apparel.

Gerard Cosicol, co-founder of “Ukay Ta Bai,” was elated with how the Cebuano community has come to embrace the concept of thrifting. He shared that this event will hopefully become an avenue and platform for merchants and aspiring vintage sellers in Cebu.

He added: “We didn’t expect this many people to come here. I’m overwhelmed but overjoyed by the support.”

Alongside curated vintage items, the event also featured the classic “ukay-ukay” bargain in which there are incredibly cheap deals, as low as P35, for clothes and accessories. Amplifying the ring of nostalgia, the event also sold second-hand digital cameras, art works from featured artists, and arcade games to bring in the good vibes.

Cosicol’s hopes in holding more events such as these in the future are bright as the resounding success of “Ukay Ta Bai!” shows that Cebuanos are more than ready and eager to take part in the local thrifting community.

“We do hope to hold more events like this, probably two times a month if we can do it,” Cosicol shared.

Cebu’s ever-broadening landscape in arts and the culture has grown significantly. Its shift towards becoming a more inclusive community that caters to the different kinds of interests and talents of its people, has propelled the future of Cebu’s cultural diversity.

With the rise and growth of the thrifting culture in the local scene, thrifters are not only given the accessibility of vintage items but setting fertile ground to induce its own culture and make it something that is uniquely Cebuano. S