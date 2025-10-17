Ukraine, Cebu explore sister-city, trade links

UKRAINE’S first resident ambassador to the Philippines Yuliia Fediv visited Cebu this week to push for stronger regional cooperation between Ukraine and the Philippines, with the province positioned to lead future sister-city partnerships, trade linkages and collaboration in technology and creative industries.

Fediv, who assumed her post in March 2025, following the opening of the Ukrainian Embassy in Manila in December 2024, said regional diplomacy has become a key pillar of Kyiv’s engagement with the Philippines.

She was accompanied by businessman Curtis Go, Ukraine’s local partner in Cebu, who helped facilitate her Oct. 15 - 16 visit and arranged meetings with Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan, Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan, and members of the local business community, including the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI).

Sister-city community

“Cebu and the Cebu province are our main partners in building the first sister-city community between Ukraine and the Philippines,” Fediv said. “We are hoping to build cooperation between Cebu City and Khmelnytskyi City, and between Cebu Province and the Chernivtsi region.”

The ambassador said these partnerships will focus on shared priorities such as smart-city development, healthcare and social services, tourism, and the creative economy. Ukraine, which has undergone a major decentralization reform in the last decade, aims to link its cities with local government units abroad to foster people-to-people and business-to-business ties.

Fediv said that while the existing sister-city agreement between Cebu and Crimea has been suspended following Russia’s annexation of Crimea, Ukraine hopes to rebuild new regional networks.

“We see much potential in Cebu as a gateway for cooperation not just in governance but also in trade and innovation,” she added.

“We had a productive discussion on exploring a sister city partnership between Cebu City and Ukraine—a step toward fostering collaboration in areas such as disaster resilience, smart city development, tourism and cultural exchange. We also exchanged insights on sustainable and innovative approaches to city growth,” said Archival.

Suan, in his Facebook post, said Cordova and Cebu City are the “pioneer regional partners within Cebu Province for the Ukraine-Philippines

partnership cooperation.

Business mission to Cebu

Beyond local partnerships, Fediv said both governments are preparing to sign agreements to strengthen economic relations, including a Joint Commission on Trade, Investment, Science and Technology Cooperation, as well as a memorandum of understanding between the Ukrainian Ministry of Economy and the Philippine Department of Agriculture.

Ukraine, often called the “breadbasket of Europe,” exports wheat and sunflower oil to the Philippines, though trade volumes remain low. Fediv said Ukrainian businesses are looking to expand exports of meat, beverages and confectionery, while exploring opportunities in information technology, fintech, health tech and agri-tech.

The ambassador also said Ukraine is open to Filipino companies entering its market, especially in agribusiness, tourism and creative sectors.

“We are planning a Ukrainian business mission to Cebu during Cebu Business Month next year for direct matchmaking between Ukrainian and Filipino entrepreneurs,” she said.

She noted Ukraine’s growing expertise in digital transformation, driven by wartime needs to secure government and citizen services in the cloud.

“We digitalized all public services—from IDs to property certificates. This experience can be shared with partners like Cebu, where digital innovation and STEM education are strong,” she said.

Creative industries, bilateral trade

Fediv also highlighted prospects for collaboration in creative industries—fashion, crafts, gastronomy and tourism—areas where both countries have vibrant cultural sectors.

“We are both nations that love good cuisine,” she said, citing Cebu’s lechon as one of her memorable experiences during her first visit.

Describing Cebu as “sunny and dynamic,” Fediv said she was impressed by the city’s ease of mobility and the pride of its people.

“You can feel how proud Cebuanos are of their place. That pride is a strong foundation for any long-term partnership,” she said.

In 2024, bilateral trade between Ukraine and the Philippines reached approximately $70 million, with the Philippines exporting about $57 million worth of goods to Ukraine and Ukraine exporting around $12 million to the Philippines.

The main Ukrainian exports are wheat and dairy products, while the Philippines exports include integrated circuits and industrial components. / KOC