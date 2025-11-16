Ukrainian journalist links war lessons to PH realities

SPEAKING at a lecture in Cebu City, an award-winning war correspondent said Ukraine’s experience under Russian invasion shows how societies survive when citizens, government and business “work together despite constant threat.”

“Ukraine is fighting an unprovoked invasion. Bombs have been falling for three and a half years, and part of the country is occupied,” journalist Nataliya Gumenyuk. “Yet we remain a democracy fighting for survival through the strength of society and the creativity of our people.”

Gumenyuk, chief executive of the Public Interest Journalism Lab, visited Cebu on Nov. 13, 2025, meeting students from several universities and presenting documentary work on war-crimes documentation. She spoke at a special lecture titled “The Strength of a Nation: Resilience Through Democracy” at the University of Cebu’s main campus on Thursday.

She said she found strong parallels between Ukrainian resilience and the Philippines’ long-standing tradition of community response to disasters.

“You cannot outsource crisis response,” she said. “You need to work together. The Filipino word bayanihan resonates with me because that’s how we live.”

Gumenyuk said both countries share challenges linked to migration and displacement. Ukraine continues to lose people to war and refugee flows, she said, while struggling to keep essential services running.

“We are learning how to defend ourselves, maintain education and health care during war, and live when the power grid is under permanent attack,” she said.

Students asked about Ukraine’s resilience, journalism and crisis reporting—questions Gumenyuk described as “curious, open and eager to learn.” Some also asked how they could help.

“This war has implications in geopolitics, human rights, the world economy, and the future structure of global security,” she said.

Gumenyuk will continue her Philippine tour in Davao, Manila, Cagayan de Oro and Zamboanga. Her visit is hosted by the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines in partnership with the Embassy of Ukraine.

Powerful reminder

Her Cebu engagements drew praise from Ukraine’s local partner Curtis Go, who helped organize the visit.

Go said the event marked “a powerful reminder of the importance of understanding, dialogue, and international solidarity.”

“It is fulfilling to see Cebu students more aware and engaged on Ukraine and global geopolitics. This is only the beginning,” he said.

Gumenyuk’s visit to Cebu followed the successful trip of Ukrainian Ambassador to the Philippines Yuliia Fediv, who earlier met with Gov. Pamela Baricuatro and other local officials to discuss potential collaborations between Cebu and Ukraine. / KOC