Ultra Beauty Institute unveils latest dermatological wonder, EMFACE

EMFACE functions as both a wrinkle reduction procedure and a muscle tone lifter. It remodels and smooths the skin, enhances wrinkle reduction and overall facial lifting, and restores support for facial tissues.

This innovative technology is needle-free and non-invasive, ensuring that clients undergo a painless beauty procedure.

Dr. Maria Melinda Borja-Chiong, president and founder of Ultra Beauty Institute, emphasized that the EMFACE procedure guarantees clients access to not only the latest dermatological innovation but also the fastest and most effective treatment available. As a surgeon herself, she prioritizes both the efficacy the safety of the procedure.

“As a surgeon for more than 20 years, I’ve always believed in evidence-based science. I don’t accept claims like ‘Oh, this is nice and effective’ without doing my own research. I cannot afford mistakes because these machines are expensive; I need those that are science-based. When I tried EMFACE, it took only a few minutes. The other machines I considered before learning about EMFACE required longer and more painful processes,” Borja-Chiong stated.

With over 10 clinical studies backing it and a 98 percent patient satisfaction rate, EMFACE is proven to be an effective yet safe skin procedure accessible to everyone. As the first and only hands-free solution for treating facial skin and muscles in under a few minutes, EMFACE is a unique procedure that anyone can try. With no recovery or downtime required, clients can continue their daily activities without any precautions and expect tangible results immediately after treatment. Clients typically see positive outcomes within four to six weeks following the last session, with continued improvement for several weeks afterward. For those who have previously received injectables, EMFACE complements these treatments perfectly without excluding anyone who has availed themselves of such services.

Visit Ultra Beauty Institute located at V Rama Avenue, right across from the University of San Carlos South Campus. The clinic is open from Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.