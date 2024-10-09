Ultra Beauty Institute unveils latest dermatological wonder, EMFACE

A writer once penned, “Your skin is a canvas; make sure it’s a masterpiece,” and that sentiment rings true for those who wish to treat their skin with utmost care and love. Skincare enthusiasts agree that taking care of oneself isn’t merely a regimen to maintain; it is also an ode to preserving individuality and beauty through preventive measures.
Ultra Beauty Institute, a medical clinic focused on providing safe non-surgical aesthetic procedures, officially unveiled its newest technological innovation and skin service, EMFACE, on September 28, 2024, in the lobby of the Ultra Beauty Institute.
Devoted to offering skin services supported by hard science, the aesthetic clinic’s acquisition of the latest skincare technology marks a new chapter in dermatology in Cebu.
EMFACE, developed by the British company BTL, is a breakthrough procedure that reduces wrinkles and enhances lift. As a revolutionary treatment in the dermatology landscape, this 20-minute full-face procedure is designed to reverse signs of facial skin aging. EMFACE targets the skin, connective tissue, and muscle, making it unique as it simultaneously employs synchronized radiofrequency and HIFES™ energies to treat both skin and muscles.
EMFACE functions as both a wrinkle reduction procedure and a muscle tone lifter. It remodels and smooths the skin, enhances wrinkle reduction and overall facial lifting, and restores support for facial tissues.
This innovative technology is needle-free and non-invasive, ensuring that clients undergo a painless beauty procedure.
Dr. Maria Melinda Borja-Chiong, president and founder of Ultra Beauty Institute, emphasized that the EMFACE procedure guarantees clients access to not only the latest dermatological innovation but also the fastest and most effective treatment available. As a surgeon herself, she prioritizes both the efficacy the safety of the procedure.
“As a surgeon for more than 20 years, I’ve always believed in evidence-based science. I don’t accept claims like ‘Oh, this is nice and effective’ without doing my own research. I cannot afford mistakes because these machines are expensive; I need those that are science-based. When I tried EMFACE, it took only a few minutes. The other machines I considered before learning about EMFACE required longer and more painful processes,” Borja-Chiong stated.
With over 10 clinical studies backing it and a 98 percent patient satisfaction rate, EMFACE is proven to be an effective yet safe skin procedure accessible to everyone. As the first and only hands-free solution for treating facial skin and muscles in under a few minutes, EMFACE is a unique procedure that anyone can try. With no recovery or downtime required, clients can continue their daily activities without any precautions and expect tangible results immediately after treatment. Clients typically see positive outcomes within four to six weeks following the last session, with continued improvement for several weeks afterward. For those who have previously received injectables, EMFACE complements these treatments perfectly without excluding anyone who has availed themselves of such services.
Visit Ultra Beauty Institute located at V Rama Avenue, right across from the University of San Carlos South Campus. The clinic is open from Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.