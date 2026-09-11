Ultralight, AI-powered business laptop: ASUS ExpertBook Ultra, the flagship of the industry lands in Cebu, next stop Davao

ASUS is strengthening its presence in the business technology space with the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra (B9406CAA), a flagship business laptop designed for executives, CEOs, business owners, and professionals seeking powerful performance without compromising mobility.

The latest ASUS ExpertBook Ultra was introduced to Cebu’s business and technology community during ASUS’ launch event on September 7 at NUSTAR Resort Cebu, highlighting the brand’s response to the evolving demands of today’s business environment. The event brought together industry leaders, business professionals, and technology enthusiasts to experience ASUS’ latest approach to combining AI-powered performance, portability, security, and premium design in a business laptop.

Weighing less than one kilogram, the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra combines high-end performance, on-device AI capabilities, enterprise-grade security, and a premium OLED display in a lightweight form designed for professionals who need to stay productive wherever business takes them.

The grand launch brought ASUS Brand Ambassador Rico Hizon to Cebu to host the celebration and introduce the latest addition to its business laptop lineup, with co-host Andi Pateña-Matheu. The event featured discussions on the new product’s key features, entertainment from Cebu’s very own Jacky Chang, and exciting raffle surprises, making the launch more than a product unveiling but an engaging experience for attendees.

Adding depth to the launch were industry insights from Marro Ventura, ASUS Business Philippines’ National Sales Manager; Francis Avila, ASUS Business Philippines’ Head of Commercial; Jolla Valencia, ASUS Business Philippines’ Channel and Territory Account Sales (Visayas); and Liang Chen, ASUS Business Philippines’ Country Product Manager of Commercial Notebook. They highlighted the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra’s combination of powerful performance, on-device AI capabilities, enterprise-grade security, military-grade durability, long battery life, and comprehensive connectivity, underscoring how the device is designed to meet the demands of today’s business users.

The speakers also discussed ASUS’ growing presence and position in the business laptop segment, highlighting the brand’s continued focus on delivering reliable, secure, and high-performance technology for organizations and working professionals. Attendees were likewise introduced to exclusive offers and discounts available during the launch, giving customers an opportunity to experience ASUS’ latest business solutions at special rates.

At its core, the grand launch highlighted the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra as a business laptop engineered with top-tier performance, advanced features, and capabilities tailored to meet the demands of modern businesses.

TOP-TIER PERFORMANCE AND BUILD QUALITY WITHOUT COMPROMISE

At its lightest configuration, the laptop has a starting weight of 0.99kg, measures only 10.9 millimeters thick, and uses a CNC magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis made from AZ31B aerospace-grade material. Using ASUS Nano Ceramic Technology, its Nano Ceramic 9H finish keeps its surface smudge-free and scratch-free, even after being used through a busy daily routine.

Despite its thin and lightweight profile, the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra is built to handle demanding workloads. Under the hood, it is equipped with up to an Intel Core Ultra X9 388H processor, Intel Arc B390 graphics with 12Xe cores, up to 64GB of LPDDR5X memory, and up to 2TB PCIe Gen5 SSD.

The device also puts considerable focus on local AI performance. Its dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) delivers up to 50 TOPS, while total local AI computing reaches up to 180 TOPS. This gives the system the capacity to support workloads such as 4K video editing, virtualization, local large language model inference, and real-time data analytics without depending entirely on cloud computing.

Keeping these components running efficiently is ASUS' ExpertCool Pro cooling system, which uses dual fans, aluminum heatsink fins, Liquid-Crystal Polymer fan blades, and multiple exhaust vents to manage heat. Together, the cooling setup is designed to support the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra as it takes on demanding workloads while maintaining its slim and lightweight form.

The system is designed to sustain up to 45W in Performance mode for an hour and 50W in Turbo mode for 30 minutes, according to ASUS.

MILITARY-GRADE TOUGHNESS MEETS LONG BATTERY LIFE

The ASUS ExpertBook Ultra is equipped with a 70Wh battery designed to keep users productive on the go, with ASUS claiming up to 26 hours of battery life and up to 24 hours of video playback. This extended battery performance makes it well-suited for long workdays, reducing the need to stay near a power outlet.

When the battery does need a boost, the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra is designed to get back to work quickly. A 30-minute fast charge can bring the battery to 50%, while just 15 minutes of charging is rated to provide up to six hours of use. Moreover, it supports USB Type-C powerbank charging.

The laptop’s lightweight build does not come at the expense of durability, either. During the launch, the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra was presented as a machine built for professionals who may take their work beyond the office. It carries a military-grade certification, having undergone 24 types of MIL-STD-810H procedures alongside 157 ASUS proprietary tests.

These tests include 50,000 hinge cycles, spill resistance, exposure to extreme temperatures, high-altitude conditions, and solar radiation—testing the laptop against the kinds of conditions it could encounter through frequent travel and everyday use. The result is a business laptop designed not only to be carried easily, but also to hold up to the demands of working wherever the day takes you.

ULTRA-VIVID TANDEM OLED DISPLAY IN ACTION

If there’s one feature laptop users look for, it’s a display that delivers. From crisp visuals to vibrant colors, screen quality can make all the difference in how users experience their device.

For display quality, the laptop comes with a 14-inch 3K Tandem OLED panel featuring a 120Hz variable refresh rate, 2880x1800 resolution, and up to 1,400 nits HDR brightness. It also supports DisplayHDR True Black 1000, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and Delta E.

ASUS pairs the display with a 1.5mm-travel backlit, spill-resistant keyboard and a 110-square-centimeter glass haptic touchpad. A six-speaker Dolby Atmos system and AI noise-canceling microphones are also designed to improve hybrid meetings and multimedia use.

ENTERPRISE-GRADE SECURITY, COMPLETE CONNECTIVITY

For tech consumers, speed means little without security. Balancing powerful performance with enterprise-grade protection is becoming a top priority—and it’s an area where the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra delivers.

Connectivity remains a focus despite the laptop's slim form factor. The ASUS ExpertBook Ultra includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and HDMI 2.1, alongside Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0.

For businesses handling sensitive information, ASUS has equipped the device with ExpertGuardian, alongside features such as NIST SP800-193 compliance, dual self-healing BIOS ROM, a security processor, TPM 2.0, Match-on-Chip fingerprint authentication, and Microsoft Secured-core PC certification.

Additional protections include an Opal 2.0 self-encrypting SSD, chassis intrusion detection, a webcam shield, and five years of security updates, with ASUS Control Center providing IT management capabilities.

AI-POWERED LAPTOP FOR BUSINESS WITH ASUS MYEXPERT

The AI capabilities of the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra become more apparent through the MyExpert suite, which brings several work-focused tools together in one platform. Rather than treating AI as a standalone feature, ASUS integrates it into everyday tasks—from meetings and document management to finding files and getting quick assistance.

One of the more practical tools is AI ExpertMeet, which can transcribe meetings, translate conversations in real time, generate summaries, and create to-do lists. The Knowledge Hub takes a different approach by organizing company documents into an intelligent knowledge base, while File Search makes it easier to locate information across both local and cloud-stored files using semantic search.

There is also an on-device Chat feature that can help with tasks such as system guidance, warranty information, and translation. Because these functions can be processed locally, ASUS positions them as an added layer of privacy for business users handling sensitive information, while a cloud mode remains available for more advanced AI functions.

Beyond the headline AI tools, the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra also packs smaller features that become useful in day-to-day work. ExpertLumi provides ambient lighting, the laptop can automatically lock when the user steps away, and microphone status LEDs offer a quick visual cue during calls. Touchpad gestures can also be used to adjust volume and brightness, while the laptop’s ability to charge through standard power banks adds another layer of convenience for users constantly on the move.

ALL-IN-ONE: MILITARY GRADE DURABILITY, PREMIUM DISPLAY, AND ULTRA PERFORMANCE

The ASUS ExpertBook Ultra is also certified as a Copilot+ PC, allowing it to support Windows AI features through its 50 TOPS NPU. ASUS additionally highlights EPEAT Climate Gold and EU PEF compliance as part of its sustainability efforts.

With its combination of lightweight construction, high-performance hardware, AI capabilities, and business-focused security, ASUS is positioning the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra as a device for professionals who want mobility without giving up computing power.

The company sums up the approach as “Brilliance in Motion”—a flagship business laptop designed to provide power when needed while remaining portable, secure, and practical for everyday professional work.

THE FUTURE OF ASUS

Along with the recently launched flagship product, ASUS introduced additional products such as the ASUS ExpertCenter Pro ET900 G3, ASUS NUC 16 Pro, and several others built with the same excellence in system and functionality.

This further reinforces the position of ASUS Philippines as number one in areas such as: technology brand with the most complete ecosystem; best consumer notebook brand in Asia-Pacific for 12 years; fastest-growing commercial PC brand in the Philippines; best gaming PC brand in the Philippines for 10 years since 2015; best OLED Laptop brand worldwide for four years; many more in the Philippines, APAC, and on a global scale.

However, the brand aims to rise higher as it sets its eye to becoming the number one commercial brand in the next two years. Proving its sustained commitment to bringing only the best products to its valued customers.

Prioritizing Filipinos' preferences, ASUS hopes to become a brand Filipinos trust.

“We aim to become the most trusted friend for every Filipino business,” Samson Hu, Co-CEO of ASUS, emphasized. (SPONSORED CONTENT)