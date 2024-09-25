Umapad chief denies appointing OIC, claims charges politically motivated

THE village chief of Umapad, Mandaue City, described the administrative charges against him for appointing an officer-in-charge (OIC) during his absence in April 2024 as politically motivated.

Umapad Barangay Captain Reb Cortes told SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, Sept. 25, that he did not appoint anyone to sign any document on his behalf while he was out of country.

Cortes said he is prepared to submit a counter-affidavit once he officially receives the complaint.

The case was filed by Barangay Councilor Libertine Lumapas before the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas on July 18, 2024, accusing Cortes of grave misconduct, conduct unbecoming of a public official, and usurpation of authority.

The charges stemmed from the appointment of Barangay Councilor Josefina Entrampas as OIC while Cortes was on leave.

Entrampas, who is not the highest-ranking councilor, took over his duties during his absence and signed a barangay certification on April 4, 2024, for a resident, Lotes Abing Maloloy-on, confirming her status as an unregistered voter of Barangay Umapad.

Lumapas argues that Entrampas’ appointment violated proper procedure under the Local Government Code and amounted to usurpation of authority.

She claims that Entrampas performed the duties of the barangay captain without formal designation, which, in her view, was improper and a misuse of power.

Defense

In his defense, Cortes denied ever appointing Entrampas as OIC, adding that no formal appointment was issued during his absence.

According to Cortes, the number one councilor should have automatically assumed the role of acting barangay captain as per standard protocol.

“Actually, I didn’t leave any instructions for an OIC. I didn’t present any appointment. None at all,” Cortes said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

While he was on leave and traveled to Japan on April 4-9, 2024, with several other barangay captains from Mandaue City, the operations at the barangay office ran smoothly.

He was surprised when he learned about the complaint filed against him.

Cortes also pointed out that Lumapas, who lodged the complaint, was rarely seen at the barangay office during his leave.

He said Entrampas was present regularly, which could explain why she was the one issuing documents.

Cortes further said that the case against him was politically motivated, fueled by personal and political grudges rather than any legitimate misconduct.

“This is what we see in people who use politics; it’s clear that this is politically motivated because the problem is so small, yet they filed a criminal case against us,” he said.

Cortes said he is ready to face the case and remains confident that he can successfully counter the accusations once he receives the official documents.

For now, he awaits the Ombudsman’s decision and stated that he would comply with any ruling, even if it results in his suspension.

“It’s very clear that this is political. The issue is so minor, yet they immediately filed a case,” he said.

Cortes and Lumapas were previously colleagues in the barangay council during the past administration.

He said he defeated Lumapas’ husband, Zaldy, in the recent barangay elections, which he believes has led to tensions between him and Lumapas.

Cortes has vowed to be more cautious when signing documents in the future, saying he tends to sign papers out of goodwill but now realizes that some may be using this against him.

“I’ll be more careful now about what I sign because there are some who use people just to destroy us,” he said. / CAV