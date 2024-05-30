Umapad JOs file raps for unpaid honorariums

UNPAID workers of Barangay Umapad in Mandaue City have filed graft charges, grave abuse of authority, and oppression against a barangay council member over the non-payment of their salaries.

Job order employees Gemma Mata Ortega, Girlie Reyes Gabisan, Lea Gabisan Jimenez, Lima Sotchesa Orogan, and Erwina Batulan Caño, on Thursday, May 30, 2024, asked the Office of the Ombudsman to place Barangay Councilor Libertine Lumapas under a six-month preventive suspension pending investigation of the case.

Lumapas is the chairperson of the committee on appropriations, who checks on the fund availability for the employees’ salaries.

Ortega, Gabisan, Jimenez, Orogan and Caño, all job order employees under the clean and green program, alleged that they failed to receive their salaries from Jan. 1 to April 30, 2024, despite performing their duties.

More than 100 employees hired by Barangay Captain Reb Cortes for various programs were not paid for five months.

The complainants alleged that they were informed that budget allocation for their honorariums was available, but Lumapas refused to sign the payroll, preventing the release of their wages.

They further claimed that they were first asked to submit their daily time records and appointment papers in order to process their honorariums.

After complying with the requirements earlier set by Lumapas, additional requirements such as their oath of office and the concurrence of their appointments by the Sangguniang Barangay were asked to process their pays.

The complainants claimed the second set of requirements was not necessary for certifying the availability of appropriations for their honorariums and was deemed abusive and oppressive.

The employees claimed that Lumapas’ “demand for the concurrence of the employees’ appointments by the majority of the Sangguniang Barangay and their oaths of office is considered whimsical, capricious, and oppressive.”

It is alleged that Lumapas abused her authority due to political differences with Cortes.

Lawyer Leopoldo Tumagan, representing the complainants, expressed confidence in the Ombudsman’s system to address the issue fairly.

“This is the step we need to take to achieve justice,” said Tumagan.

On the other hand, Cortes, who accompanied the complaint to the Ombudsman Visayas, expressed relief that action was finally being taken.

“I am somewhat relieved that action is being taken rather than just making repeated requests. Hopefully, the result of their complaint will be positive,” said Cortes. / CAV