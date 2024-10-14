Umapad workers protest over unpaid wages

OVER 100 barangay employees of Umapad, Mandaue City, were silently protesting at the barangay hall to demand their unpaid wages for almost one year now.

For 10 months, salaries of 120 barangay employees, including tanods, Clean and Green personnel, lupon members and drivers, among others, are on hold after the barangay’s finance committee chairperson refused to sign the payroll, said Umapad Barangay Captain Reb Cortes on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024.

The root of the issue lies with Barangay Councilor Libertine Lumapas, head of the committee on appropriations, who has refused to sign the payroll since January. Despite a mandate from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) 7 to release the honorariums, only September’s wages have been approved.

According to Cortes, the DILG’s legal opinion clearly states that workers with temporary appointments are entitled to their honoraria. Yet Lumapas has dismissed this, causing further delays by demanding additional documents.

Cortes said the DILG has mandated that the honorariums for these workers could be released on Oct. 10.

However, only the honorariums for September were approved by Lumapas.

The legal opinion, based on Section 4 of DILG Memorandum Circular 2002-150, allows appointees to perform their duties even if their appointments are still awaiting official concurrence.

It emphasizes that workers holding temporary appointments are entitled to their honoraria.

“Pending compliance with the condition of concurrence, the appointee, in the exigency of public service, shall be allowed to discharge and perform the powers, duties and responsibilities pertaining to the office and they shall be considered to be holding a temporary appointment,” the opinion reads.

Therefore, barangay workers whose appointments have not yet received the required concurrence from the Sangguniang Barangay will be regarded as holding temporary positions.

This is based on the principle that barangay appointments are jointly made by the Punong Barangay and the Sangguniang Barangay, said Cortes.

Political undertones

Nonetheless, in the interest of public service, these workers will be permitted to carry out their powers, duties and responsibilities associated with their roles, Cortes added.

The situation is further complicated by personal and political undertones. Lumapas and Cortes were once colleagues, but tensions rose after Lumapas’ husband lost to Cortes in the last barangay elections.

Tensions are reaching a breaking point. The prolonged withholding of wages has taken a severe toll. Five employees have already left their jobs, unable to bear the financial strain. Others have fallen into debt, struggling to meet their daily needs.

With the DILG’s legal opinion in hand, Lumapas continues to dismiss it, Cortes said.

“Lumapas doesn’t want to read the legal opinion because she’s too tired to do so,” Cortes said, adding that Lumapas intentionally delayed the process.

Despite the guidance from DILG, Lumapas requested further clarification and repeatedly demanded additional documents, such as the workers’ oath of office and the council’s concurrence, which caused more delays, said Cortes.

Lumapas in an earlier interview, said the issue arose due to irregularities in the appointment of the workers by the Punong Barangay and delays in their compliance with the requirements mandated by the Commission on Audit.

As the chairperson of the committee on appropriations, Lumapas said she is confident her actions were in accordance with the law.

Five job order employees earlier requested the Ombudsman to place Lumapas under preventive suspension for six months while their complaints are being investigated.

Meanwhile, City Administrator Jamaal Calipayan described the prolonged withholding of wages as inhumane and hoped that the employees would have their legal remedies.

However, he said the City Government cannot intervene directly since the workers were hired by the barangay.

Employees had filed charges against Lumapas on May 30, accusing her of graft, grave abuse of authority and oppression.

On the other hand, the barangay’s treasurer is still processing the honoraria for September, but workers are concerned about whether earlier months will be covered.

Cortes said the employees rendered service and should be compensated accordingly.

“Hopefully, Lumapas will adhere to the legal opinion provided by the DILG,” he said, urging Lumapas and the council to act in good faith and end the months-long ordeal. / CAV