UN Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism Regional Lunch standouts

On June 26, 2024, the inaugural UN Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Asia and the Pacific unfolded amid the lush landscapes of Cebu’s Shangri-La’s Mactan Island Resort and Spa.
Organized in collaboration with the Basque Culinary Center and the Philippine government, this landmark event convened over 500 delegates, including ministers, tourism stakeholders and international organizations. At its heart: a profound exploration of gastronomy tourism’s transformative potential.
The forum, themed “Gastronomy Tourism for People and Planet,” underscored the sector’s pivotal role in fostering sustainable socio-economic development, cultural exchange and community well-being. Discussions throughout the day delved into pivotal topics, from crafting robust policy frameworks to championing local produce and tackling food waste.
One of the event’s standout moments of cultural immersion and culinary delight transpired during the Regional Lunch, where participants sampled an array of Filipino gastronomic treasures.
Here are 12 standout dishes that encapsulate the diversity and richness of Philippine cuisine:
1. Tuburan Coffee - Aromatic and invigorating, showcasing the best of local coffee craftsmanship.
2. Sikwate by The Chocolate Chamber - Rich, traditional hot chocolate served with local flair.
3. Pijanga Chicharon - Crunchy delights from Lake Mainit, a testament to Filipino ingenuity in snack culture.
4. Mudfish Bacalao and Mango Kinilaw - Chef Yvette Atis’ innovative pairing of local ingredients, marrying tradition with modern culinary finesse.
5. Sashimi - Chef Ronald Ferman’s mastery of fresh seafood, highlights the Philippines’ bountiful marine resources.
6. Sinuglaw - A harmonious blend of grilled pork and fish ceviche, crafted by Chef Clinton Gregorio and Renante Raseroni, capturing the essence of Filipino coastal dining.
7. Ostrich Salpicao - Chef Ruthcini Marie Tabique’s bold reinterpretation of a classic dish, showcasing sustainable meat alternatives.
8. Suman topped with Humba and Lechon Flakes - Chef Mark Reynan Campado Sabayan’s fusion of textures and flavors, celebrating Filipino culinary heritage.
9. Adobo Ilonggo Uhong Skewers - Chef Ariel Castañeda’s tribute to regional flavors, highlighting local mushrooms in a beloved Filipino marinade.
10. Bantayan Pasayan and Saang Dumplings with Danggit Dashi and Seaweed Broth - Chef Jume Rhoses’ innovative seafood medley, captures the essence of Filipino coastal cuisine.
11. Braised Adobo Beef Shortrib Potato-Cauliflower Gratin - Chef Orlando Melicio’s savory creation, a testament to Filipino comfort food elevated to gourmet heights.
12. Tinuto at Okoy ni Tilet - Chef Nathaniel Imson’s homage to traditional flavors, marrying smoky notes with crispy perfection.
Each dish not only delighted the palate but also underscored the Philippines’ rich culinary heritage and its potential to captivate global gastronomic enthusiasts. The Regional Lunch not only filled stomachs but also cultivated a deeper appreciation for local ingredients, culinary innovation and cultural diversity.