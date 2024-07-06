UN Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism Regional Lunch standouts

On June 26, 2024, the inaugural UN Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Asia and the Pacific unfolded amid the lush landscapes of Cebu’s Shangri-La’s Mactan Island Resort and Spa.

Organized in collaboration with the Basque Culinary Center and the Philippine government, this landmark event convened over 500 delegates, including ministers, tourism stakeholders and international organizations. At its heart: a profound exploration of gastronomy tourism’s transformative potential.

The forum, themed “Gastronomy Tourism for People and Planet,” underscored the sector’s pivotal role in fostering sustainable socio-economic development, cultural exchange and community well-being. Discussions throughout the day delved into pivotal topics, from crafting robust policy frameworks to championing local produce and tackling food waste.

One of the event’s standout moments of cultural immersion and culinary delight transpired during the Regional Lunch, where participants sampled an array of Filipino gastronomic treasures.

Here are 12 standout dishes that encapsulate the diversity and richness of Philippine cuisine: