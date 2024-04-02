UNACASH, memoxpresss to offer flexible payment schemes

UNACASH, an in-app and in-store financial solutions provider, has announced a strategic partnership with MemoXpress, a leading authorized retailer in the telecommunications industry in the Philippines with products available both online and in-store.

Through the agreement, customers can now avail of flexible payment options from UnaCash through point-of-sale loans across 200 MemoXpress outlets.

Through its in-app application process, UnaCash allows customers to shop now and pay later for purchases amounting to up to P50,000, with easy installment terms extending up to 12 months.

This requires only one valid ID and a downpayment ranging from five percent to 15 percent — all through the platform.

The rollout of the national partnership will commence in Metro Manila and progressively extend to all MemoXpress outlets across various regions.

With a commitment to expansion, UnaCash is now even more accessible in various areas in the Philippines, including Cebu, Iloilo, Pampanga, Palawan, Bicol and more. / PR