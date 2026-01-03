Unbeaten pugs Paciones, Dorona face off in Manila

TWO unbeaten prospects AJ Paciones and Nathaniel Dorona face off in a title fight for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental and Philippine Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Youth flyweight belts on Feb. 28, 2026, in Manila.

The 20-year-old Paciones is one of the country’s most promising young boxers right now.

Paciones started his pro career in Vietnam, where he’s based. He displayed his talent in fights in Vietnam and Thailand.

Paciones established his name as one of the Philippines’ future stars after defeating former world champion Rene Mark Cuarto in Mandaue City in 2024. The Cebu-born pug dropped Cuarto in the second round and walked away with a split-decision victory.

He continued his ascent in the flyweight ranks and won a regional belt by stopping Thai Sanchai Yotboon in the second round to claim the WBO Oriental flyweight strap in Thailand.

Paciones was featured in the “Thrilla in Manila II Countdown” show and scored a brutal second-round knockout of Jeraldine Ocrarit in Manila.

Paciones is rated in three of the four major world boxing sanctioning bodies. He’s ranked No. 9 by the WBO, No. 14 by the World Boxing Council and No. 15 by the International Boxing Federation.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old Dorona is also on the rise in the local scene.

Dorona, who made his debut in 2023, captured the Philippine GAB Youth flyweight belt with a first-round knockout of Jemuel Aranas in Zamboanga Sibugay last year. He successfully defended his belt twice last year with a second-round technical knockout of Helario Genanda and Aranas by unanimous decision in a rematch.

Paciones boasts a record of 12-0 with seven knockouts, while Dorona is as impressive with a 9-0 slate with five knockouts. / EKA