UNBL All-Stars kicks off Sinulog Cup 2024 campaign with a rout of defending champions EGS

THE UNBL All-Stars of Bacolod City kicked off their title hunt in the Sinulog Cup 2024 with a resounding 74-60 beatdown of the reigning champions EGS in the main tournament’s opening game on Tuesday afternoon, January 23, 2024, at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

The visiting UNBL took control of the ballgame in the third period, where they turned a slim five-point halftime lead into a sizable 10-point cushion, 58-48, heading to the game’s final stanza.

It was all UNBL from that point, as they extended their lead to a high of 15, 68-53, before cruising to the easy victory.

Johnrey Villanueva led UNBL in scoring with 15 points, while Aaron Jeruta added 10 markers. Former PBA veteran Mark Yee filled the stat sheet, tallying nine points, 11 rebounds, five assists, a steal, and three blocked shots.

Former Cesafi MVP Shaquille Imperial scored 15 points to pace EGS, while Paul Desiderio added 12 markers.

UNBL continues their campaign on Wednesday when they battle Cesafi runners-up University of Cebu at 7:30 p.m.

EGS, on the other hand, tries to bounce back when they tackle Khalifa at 3 p.m.