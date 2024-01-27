UNBL walks out, OCCCI takes on Z’Nars in finals

THE OCCCI Sheermasters and the Z’Nars Jewelry will duke it out for the title in the Sinulog Cup 2024 after they hurdled their opponents in the semifinals on Friday night, Jan. 26, 2024 at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

OCCCI nipped the UNBL, 74-73, in a game that went unfinished after the team from Bacolod City walked out with only 11 seconds left in the game. UNBL had the final possession and a chance to either tie or go in front when veteran forward Mark Yee was called for an illegal screen.

Yee vehemently protested the call, and not long after, the UNBL squad packed their bags and left the court. This is the second “walkout” incident in as many days after the reigning champions, EGS, also did not finish their last game against the University of Cebu on Thursday over what they perceived to be unfair officiating.

“This tournament is bound by rules where a high degree of professionalism and respect are expected from our participating teams together with their owners and managers. Consequently, there will be sanctions to be imposed on the parties concerned. It is up to the league committee to decide after due deliberation with the chairman of the contest cluster of the Sinulog EXECOM,” league commissioner Jave Mike Aton said.

Adamson Soaring Falcons center Cedric Manzano had 19 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks to lead the Sheermasters to victory. Jancork Cabahug added 15 markers.

Meanwhile, Z’Nars Jewelry upended Team Khalifa, 93-81, in the other semifinal showdown, taking control of the game in the third with a 33-20 blast to build leads that went as high as 24, 66-42.

JB Bahio had 20 points and 17 rebounds, Macmac Tallo added 19 points, while Emman Calo and Bernie Bregondo had 14 markers apiece for the veteran-laden Z’Nars squad.