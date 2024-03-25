Unboxing Pasalubong: What's inside a balikbayan box?

Filipinos are intimately familiar with the tradition of balikbayan boxes. As a family-centered country, no distance can diminish the closeness of family members. Balikbayan boxes serve as a collection of memories, hard work and gifts sent back home to express love and maintain connections.

Unboxing feels different when it’s a big, sturdy box of goods from a loved one working outside the country. Used by Filipinos living overseas, these boxes contain items to be sent back to family and friends in the Philippines. It’s a common practice during special occasions or holidays to send items like clothes, toys, gadgets and food items that are not easily accessible or are more expensive in the Philippines.

These boxes are reminders that no matter the distance, our loved ones abroad have never forgotten the ones left at home whom they work hard for.

SunStar Lifestyle did some digging and found out some of the popular stuff typically packed in these balikbayan boxes. Here’s what we found:

Magnets

Distance can be tough, but it’s not so bad when you can see the places you’ve conquered! For families back home, OFWs love sending fridge magnets that have a photograph/souvenir of their adventures. It’s a tradition that turns the fridge into a colorful map of their journeys, like a badge of honor for both their hard work and adventures.

Spam