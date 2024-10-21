Unclaimed license plates down to 10K

THE Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) aims to clear its backlog of unclaimed license plates by the end of October 2024.

The agency reported on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, that it reduced the number of pending plates from over 600,000 in September last year to just 10,000 as of Oct. 20 this year.

The agency initially planned to completely distribute the more than 600,000 unclaimed license plates by October 2023. Of the total, the majority, or 530,000 plates are for motorcycles, while some 140,000 are for motor vehicles.

Some of these plates have remained in storage since 2018.

Galario said the reduction in unclaimed license plates is already considered “an achievement,” noting that the backlog issue had been a source of public concern last year.

Galario said the release of these long pending plates aims to address issues faced by motorists, such as penalties for driving without proper registration and the delays vehicle owners experience in complying with legal requirements.

Measures

LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II, who was in Cebu on Monday for the launching of the new LTO office in Consolacion, said the agency has implemented measures to speed up the release process and to prevent future delays.

“We are now coordinating with local government units (LGUs) to tap into the efficient distribution systems they developed during the pandemic,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza added that motorists will have multiple options for claiming plates from LTO offices. They can either receive them through courier services or collect them from LGUs.

He added that the LTO currently distributes 4,000 to 5,000 license plates daily to meet the October deadline.

“We are doubling our efforts to complete this by the end of the month,” he said, adding that some of the remaining plates belong to owners who are difficult to contact.

“We will continue to push until every plate is distributed once and for all,” Mendoza added.

He also said they are exploring the possibility that the plates originated from Metro Manila and were pre-stored in Cebu to enhance distribution efficiency. From Cebu, deliveries to Regions 8, 6, and Mindanao can be completed more quickly, ensuring shorter delivery times.

To streamline the process further, Mendoza added that some of the unclaimed plates will be distributed through vehicle dealers. / CAV