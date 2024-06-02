Unconsolidated drivers, operators ordered to explain

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7 delivered 28 show cause orders (SCOs) to drivers and operators of traditional public utility jeepneys (TPUJs) who failed to consolidate after the April 30, 2024 deadline.

In a Viber chat interview on Saturday, June 1, LTFRB 7 Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. said some of the SCOs could not be delivered because the intended recipients probably changed addresses.

He said these will be published in a newspaper in batches.

“More or less, 450 ang isyu-hanan (We have to issue SCOs to around 450 drivers and operators),” he told SunStar Cebu.

Majority of the drivers and operators are in Cebu Province.

Those who have received an SCO may visit the Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 office in Cebu City and explain why they opted not to join any existing transportation cooperative or corporation, which is a component of the National Government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), Montealto said.

“Canceled naman gyud ilang franchise bisan pa og mag-appear pa sila. But just giving them a chance basin diay naay valid reasons,” he added.

(Their franchise has already been canceled, even if they show up. But we are just giving them a chance in case they have valid reasons.)

While consolidation is not compulsory and operators may opt not to participate in the PUVMP, it may still hamper their operations as the National Government has stopped issuing franchise to unconsolidated PUVs.

Montealto said that since May 1, the franchise of TPUJ operators who did not consolidate is deemed revoked. Whenever the LTO conducts anti-colorum operations, they will be included not just because they are unconsolidated but also because they are operating without the required documents.

The National Government did not extend the April 30 consolidation deadline after moving the deadline eight times since 2017.

As of May 21, the LTFRB 7 said about 90 percent of transport units in the region were already consolidated.

The Department of Transportation sees the consolidation of transport workers into a corporation or cooperative as a way to ensure efficient public utility vehicle operations and a factor that will help address traffic congestion in the country. / WBS