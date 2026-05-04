Abne eyes world title shot in Cebu Coliseum showdown

UNDEFEATED boxer Ian Abne is just one win away from a shot at a world championship.

Abne will face China’s Dianxing Zhu on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the Cebu Coliseum. The winner of their fight will become the official challenger for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight title.

A big fight with big stakes

Abne, 26, has a record of 12 wins and three draws. He is ranked No. 4 in the IBF. Zhu, 29, is ranked No. 3 and has a strong record of 16 wins and one loss, with 14 knockouts.

Their match is the main event of the “Fist of Fury X” boxing card. It is called an eliminator fight because the winner earns a chance to fight the current champion, Pedro Taduran.

Why this fight matters

This fight is very important for Abne and for Cebu boxing fans.

If Abne wins, his team plans to hold the world title fight in Cebu. But if Zhu wins, the title fight could be held in China. Zhu is a dangerous opponent and has already beaten five Filipino boxers during his 11-fight winning streak.

Abne wants to bounce back after a technical draw in Japan last year and prove he belongs among the best fighters in the world. Zhu, on the other hand, has not lost in six years and is known for his powerful punches.

The winner will face Taduran, who recently defended his title with a knockout win in the United States.

Ready for the challenge

Abne knows this will not be an easy fight, but he is determined to give his best.

“He is a tough opponent, but my team and I are working hard to win,” Abne said. “This is a big opportunity for me, and I will do everything I can to succeed.”

After the fight, the IBF will officially name the winner as the mandatory challenger. Fans can then look forward to a possible world title fight later this year. / EKA