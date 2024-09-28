‘Under Parallel Skies’ streaming on Netflix

STARTING Oct. 24, “Under Parallel Skies,” starring Win Metawin and Janella Salvador, will be available for streaming on Netflix.

“Sometimes good things just come to an end. Under Parallel Skies, starring Win Metawin and Janella Salvador, arrives on Netflix Oct. 24,” Netflix posted on social media Thursday, Sept. 26.

The film tells the story of a Thai bachelor, Parin, who travels to Hong Kong in search of his missing mother.

He meets a Filipino hotel receptionist, Iris, who helps him move on from his struggles with love, heartbreak, and more in a foreign land.

Directed by Sigrid Bernardo and produced by 28 Squared Studios, Richard Juan, executive producer and chief executive officer of 28 Squared Studios, expressed his excitement about the upcoming release on Netflix.

“I am beyond thrilled and deeply honored that ‘Under Parallel Skies’ will be released worldwide on Netflix. It’s truly flattering, especially considering that this is our very first movie, and to have it reach a global audience is a testament to the incredible talent and hard work of everyone involved — from our brilliant actors who brought the characters to life, to the dedicated team behind the scenes who made this all possible.” / HBL