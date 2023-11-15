Undercover cop killed in Cebu City drug bust

AN undercover police officer was shot and killed by the two suspected drug dealers with whom he had transacted in a buy-bust operation.

The incident took place at 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday, November 15, in Sitio Pagtambayayong, Barangay Kinasang-an, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Police Staff Sergeant Ryan Baculi, a member of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU 7).

Baculi succumbed to numerous wounds to different parts of his body.

Atong Rafols alias Atong and Ramil Salazar alias Namol, who both lived in the said place, were named as the suspects.

Police Captain Jeciree Basitao, the chief of Inayawan Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that Baculi served as the poseur-buyer in the anti-illegal drug operation.

According to Basitao, Baculi approached the suspects in Sitio Pagtambayayong, where they agreed to meet, while his buddies were waiting inside the car.

However, the suspects took out a pistol and shot Baculi multiple times after realizing that they were dealing with a policeman.

They then fled, leaving their Suzuki 125 motorcycle behind.

Baculi's fellow policemen gave chase and fired at the suspects, but the victim begged to be taken to the hospital rather than pursuing the criminals.

Baculi was taken to the Ace Medical Center in Barangay Basak Pardo, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

It was reported that Atong was hit in his hand with a bullet during their encounter. (GPL, TPT)