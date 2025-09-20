Underdog Vayson aims to upset Collazo in high-stakes bout

COMING in as a huge underdog, Jayson Vayson looks to score a huge upset as he challenges unified world minimumweight champion Oscar Collazo for his three belts today, Sept. 21, 2025 (PH time), at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, USA.

Collazo, as of this moment, is widely considered the best 105-pound pounder in the world. He holds the lineal Ring Magazine, the World Boxing Organization (WBO), and the World Boxing Association (WBA) minimumweight belts.

The 28-year-old Collazo has already shared the ring with two other Pinoy fighters in the past. In 2023, Collazo stopped Melvin Jerusalem, the current World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight king, in seven rounds to win the WBO strap in the US. He also defended his WBO belt against Garen Diagan and stopped him in the sixth round that same year.

The 28-year-old Collazo became the lineal champion and also won the WBA belt after defeating Thammanoon Niyomtrong, who was the best at 105 back then, via a seventh round technical knockout

Vayson immediately jumped on the opportunity to face Collazo after being picked by the defending champion. He was initially slated to face fellow Pinoy Regie Suganob in a world title eliminator. He was also willing to drop down in weight for a chance at becoming a world champion.

Before being chosen to fight Collazo, Vayson was highly rated as a light-flyweight. He hasn’t fought in the minimumweight division for seven years. Despite that, Vayson easily made weight at 104.4 pounds, while Collazo weighed in at 104.6 pounds.

Vayson has an impressive record of 14-1-1 with eight knockouts, while Collazo has a perfect slate of 12-0 with nine knockouts.

Meanwhile, Judy Flores (14-4, 8 KOs) is also seeing action in the undercard against 21-year-old unbeaten prospect Gael Cabrera (9-0, 6 KOs). / EKA