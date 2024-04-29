Underground band Sephtis launches EP

SEPHTIS, an uprising local underground band in Cebu has released its EP, “Abandoning Sanity.”

The band is composed of Kirk Sedrick Davis, Fevy Maligro, Ian Deetomal and Gilby Aventurado. Their EP consists of six heavy, fast and straightforward tracks that are an exploration of the deepest caverns of human morality and emotion. Each track delves into the questions of existence, suffering and violence.

Sephtis draws inspiration from a diverse array of bands renowned for their boundary-pushing sound and unapologetic intensity. Bands like Full of Hell, Sex Prisoner, Gatecreeper, Primitive Man, The Body, Thou and more. The band combines the fast pace rhythm of power violence, heaviness of doom and darkened hardcore, and some experimental and industrial sounds.

On April 20, 2024, the band — with the help of Hostile Youth Records — put up their EP release show in Azul Tuslob Buwa, Gorordo Ave., Cebu City. Other local acts performed as well like, Sift, Stab, A Tragic Casket, Grip, Jesus Crust, Toxic Orgasm, and a performance art from Nikkie.

“Abandoning Sanity” is available on both cassette tape and CD. Tracks from the EP will be released on all digital streaming platforms in May. / PR