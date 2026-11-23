IN THE mountainous vegetable-producing community of Sitio Timbaon, Barangay Ablayan, in Dalaguete, Cebu, farmers and residents depend on underground water to sustain their crops and meet their daily household needs.

With no readily available water supply reaching some of their farms and homes, residents have invested in water pumps and long hoses — some extending up to one kilometer — to draw groundwater and transport it to their properties.

Each pump costs as much as P7,000, an investment farmers say they were able to afford through years of hard work in agriculture. At least 50 water pumps are currently connected to the area’s underground water source, providing water for crop irrigation, household consumption and mixing agricultural fertilizers used on their farms.