IN THE mountainous vegetable-producing community of Sitio Timbaon, Barangay Ablayan, in Dalaguete, Cebu, farmers and residents depend on underground water to sustain their crops and meet their daily household needs.
With no readily available water supply reaching some of their farms and homes, residents have invested in water pumps and long hoses — some extending up to one kilometer — to draw groundwater and transport it to their properties.
Each pump costs as much as P7,000, an investment farmers say they were able to afford through years of hard work in agriculture. At least 50 water pumps are currently connected to the area’s underground water source, providing water for crop irrigation, household consumption and mixing agricultural fertilizers used on their farms.
For 54-year-old farmer Marlon Barazon, the water is essential to keeping his farm productive. He said the income he earns from farming has helped provide food and education for his four children.
Another farmer, Jo Binavente, 60, has relied on a water pump since 1998 to keep his farm productive and his crops growing.
With the forecast of a very strong El Niño phenomenon, Barazon has started storing water in barrels in preparation for possible shortages. He worries that prolonged dry conditions could cause the underground water source to diminish, threatening both agricultural production and the household water supply.
Beyond the threat of drought, residents are also appealing for a more accessible and sustainable community water system. While their individual pumps provide a temporary solution, operating them requires money for gasoline and regular machine maintenance.
In Ablayan, a nongovernmental organization has established a groundwater supply project serving more than 100 households. However, the barangay has a total of 273 households, leaving many residents still dependent on their own water pumps and other sources.
As the community prepares for a “super” El Niño, farmers and residents continue to make use of the water available, hoping that their underground source will remain sufficient to sustain their farms and families.