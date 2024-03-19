Undermanned Modern Windows routs Landlite in Corporate Cup

MODERN Windows opened its campaign in the Cebu Architects Basketball Club’s 6th Corporate Cup with a resounding 75-59 win over Landlite on March 17, 2024 at the Benedicto College gym in Cebu City.

Playing with only six players, Modern Windows showed its grit and grabbed hold of the lead in the third period with a 17-10 run for the lead, 58-48.

Darren Morandante had 24 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Kim-Kim Rebosura flirted with a rare quadruple-double, registering 16 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and six steals. Justin Aspacio and Joseph Cabigas had 13 and 12 points, respectively.

In the other games, Buildrite defeated Davies Paints 80-77. Ferdinand Tiro scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, while wily veteran Elmo Ubanan added 12 points, eight boards and five assists.

And finally, the reigning champions Boysen Paints dropped Lightstrong AAC Blocks, 82-77. Chester Hinagdanan had 24 points and 11 rebounds to spark Boysen’s comeback from a 67-59 deficit in the fourth period. / JNP