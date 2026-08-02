Undermanned TNT upsets powerhouse SMB

RAHLIR Hollis-Jefferson returned in time to save the undermanned TNT Tropang 5G, 93-89, in overtime against the powerhouse San Miguel Beermen in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Governors’ Cup on Saturday night, Aug. 1, 2026, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Rahlir is the elder brother of TNT’s resident import Rondae, who’s known for his moniker as the lefty Kobe for having basketball moves resembling the late legend Kobe Bryant.

The elder Hollis-Jefferson, who also stepped in for his brother in 2024, exploded for 20 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists.

It was a timely return as he lifted TNT, which played without key local stars Jayson Castro, RR Pogoy, Calvin Oftana, and Kelly Williams.

Kim Aurin also stepped up to make up for the absent locals, pouring in a team-high 22 points, which is a huge difference from his 1.7-point average in the last conference.

TNT head coach Chot Reyes praised his squad’s relentless defensive effort, crediting it as the main reason they pulled off the win over the Beermen.

“We just told ourselves to win it on defense,” Reyes said in the PBA article.

Beermen import George King finished with 35 points, but was held to just eight points in the first half.

TNT improved to a 3-2 (win-loss) card while Beermen dropped to 4-2 in Group A. / RSC