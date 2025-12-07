Undermanned Warriors stun Cavaliers

DESPITE missing the services of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Al Horford, the Golden State Warriors managed to steal a road game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 99-94, in the National Basketball Association (NBA) game at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025 (PH time).

The depleted Warriors also missed De’Anthony Melton and Seth Curry.

Pat Spencer made the most of his first career NBA start, erupting for a career-high 19 points to lead the Golden State Warriors past the Cavaliers.

Playing short-handed, the Warriors dressed only 10 active players, yet every player contributed to the scoreboard, with half finishing in double figures.

Spencer also had seven assists and four rebounds in 30 minutes of action.

Buddy Hield canned in 13 points, six rebounds, and three assists, while Quinten Post chimed in 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and three blocks for the Warriors.

Bench player Gui Santos also stepped up for the team with 15 points, three rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes of play.

Cleveland was led by Donovan Mitchell with 29 points, while Evan Mobley added 18 points, and Darius Garland canned in 17 markers. / RSC