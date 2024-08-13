‘Underprivileged’ families get P20,000

ABOUT 109 families in Mandaue City were each granted P20,000 cash housing assistance by the city’s Housing and Urban Development Office (HUDO) as part of an initiative that focuses on aiding underprivileged families, particularly those living in hazardous areas.

Approximately P3 million was allocated to help families living in riverbanks or those impacted by ongoing infrastructure projects in the city.

“There are ongoing improvements, especially with our drainage systems, as the city’s flooding issue needs to be addressed,” said Karlo Cabahug, the head of HUDO on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

The cash aid will help the families construct new homes in safer locations. Some will remain in their barangay but will be relocated away from danger zones, while others may opt to rent instead.

The beneficiaries come from Barangays Maguikay, Tingub, Subangdako, and Paknaan.

The families were permitted to immediately start their relocation process with a deadline of one month to complete the move.

Relief

The support comes as a welcome relief to families like Senon Rule’s who has lived in Barangay Tingub for 34 years.

“While it’s difficult to let go of the house we’ve built, this move is for the safety of my family. The P20,000 assistance is a big help for us,” Rule said in Cebuano.

The drainage project, which has significantly impacted the residents of Paknaan and Maguikay, has necessitated the relocation of families living near the city’s waterways.

Similarly, families in Tingub and Subangdako, who reside near the riverbanks, are also being relocated to prevent the risk of flooding and other natural hazards.

The strategic relocations are part of Mandaue City’s broader effort to mitigate flooding by enhancing its drainage systems, an issue that has long plagued the city. / CAV