Understanding the church's guidance on Simbang Gabi, Misa de Gallo

Filipino faith is perhaps most visible in the novena that transforms nights and early mornings into moments of prayer. Every December, this devotion, popularly called Simbang Gabi, emerges as both a spiritual practice and a cultural ritual shared by generations of Filipino Catholics.
But as clarified in official graphics released by the Cebu Commission on Worship, Simbang Gabi and Misa de Gallo — often used interchangeably in everyday conversation — are not completely liturgically the same. The distinctions are outlined in materials bearing the caption “Instructions on the proper observance of Simbang Gabi and Misa de Gallo in the Archdiocese of Cebu,” which present a summarized extraction from an official Circular Letter issued for guidance across the archdiocese.
Simbang Gabi: Still Advent, Still Waiting
Celebrated in the evening from Dec. 15 to 23 as an anticipation of the Dec. 16 to 24 novena, Simbang Gabi remains firmly rooted in the season of Advent. Liturgically, it is a Mass of preparation, not celebration.
This is why violet vestments are used — violet being the color of waiting, repentance and hope. The Mass follows the Roman Missal or the Cebuano Sacramentary, using the readings proper to the day. Even when Simbang Gabi is celebrated in the evening, there is no anticipation of Misa de Gallo, except when it coincides with a Saturday evening that already takes on the Sunday liturgy.
Notably, the Gloria is neither sung or recited, and traditional Christmas elements are intentionally restrained. Advent songs are encouraged, while Christmas carols and the Misa Pastorella (the so-called 11th Mass) are explicitly not sung.
According to the Cebu Commission on Worship, these norms preserve Advent’s theological character: a time not yet of arrival, but of longing.
Misa de Gallo: Waiting Turns to Joy
From Dec. 16 to 24, the same novena is celebrated at dawn through Misa de Gallo, where the tone shifts, literally and symbolically.
Traditionally celebrated at daybreak, Misa de Gallo derives its name from the Spanish word gallo, or rooster, referring to the early hour at which the Mass is offered. Historically, this schedule allowed the faithful, particularly farmers and laborers, to attend Mass before beginning their workday.
Liturgically, the Church dons white vestments, signaling joy and solemnity. The Gloria is sung and the liturgy may include the Misa Pastorella, especially during the traditional dawn celebrations. The approved text used is the Misa de Gallo Cebuano Revised Edition 2024, with English references drawn from the Roman Missal Philippines edition (2012).
Christmas carols, when liturgically appropriate, are allowed, marking a clear transition from preparation to proclamation. When Misa de Gallo falls on a Sunday, it fully assumes the Sunday liturgy, including the recitation of the Creed, reinforcing its rank and solemnity.
Why the distinction matters
To some, these details may seem technical — vestment colors, song choices or whether the Gloria is sung. But the Archdiocesan Liturgical Commission, through the guidance summarized by the Cebu Commission on Worship, emphasizes that these distinctions are not about restriction, but fidelity.
As an advisory body to the Archbishop, the commission helps ensure that the liturgy in the Archdiocese of Cebu is celebrated correctly, meaningfully and in communion with the universal Church. Put simply, Misa de Gallo refers to the traditional dawn celebrations of the novena, while Simbang Gabi refers to its evening observance, offered in the same preparation for Christmas but observed with distinct liturgical norms.