Understanding the church's guidance on Simbang Gabi, Misa de Gallo

According to the Cebu Commission on Worship, these norms preserve Advent’s theological character: a time not yet of arrival, but of longing.

Misa de Gallo: Waiting Turns to Joy

From Dec. 16 to 24, the same novena is celebrated at dawn through Misa de Gallo, where the tone shifts, literally and symbolically.

Traditionally celebrated at daybreak, Misa de Gallo derives its name from the Spanish word gallo, or rooster, referring to the early hour at which the Mass is offered. Historically, this schedule allowed the faithful, particularly farmers and laborers, to attend Mass before beginning their workday.

Liturgically, the Church dons white vestments, signaling joy and solemnity. The Gloria is sung and the liturgy may include the Misa Pastorella, especially during the traditional dawn celebrations. The approved text used is the Misa de Gallo Cebuano Revised Edition 2024, with English references drawn from the Roman Missal Philippines edition (2012).

Christmas carols, when liturgically appropriate, are allowed, marking a clear transition from preparation to proclamation. When Misa de Gallo falls on a Sunday, it fully assumes the Sunday liturgy, including the recitation of the Creed, reinforcing its rank and solemnity.

Why the distinction matters

To some, these details may seem technical — vestment colors, song choices or whether the Gloria is sung. But the Archdiocesan Liturgical Commission, through the guidance summarized by the Cebu Commission on Worship, emphasizes that these distinctions are not about restriction, but fidelity.

As an advisory body to the Archbishop, the commission helps ensure that the liturgy in the Archdiocese of Cebu is celebrated correctly, meaningfully and in communion with the universal Church. Put simply, Misa de Gallo refers to the traditional dawn celebrations of the novena, while Simbang Gabi refers to its evening observance, offered in the same preparation for Christmas but observed with distinct liturgical norms.