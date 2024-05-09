Understanding the hidden risks of your daily brew

In recent years, coffee has become more than just a morning ritual; for many Cebuanos, it’s a beloved part of daily life. However, while the aromatic brew can offer comfort and a boost of energy, excessive caffeine intake, its primary active ingredient, can pose significant health risks.

While it can enhance alertness, overconsumption of caffeine can lead to increased feelings of anxiety and nervousness. This is because caffeine triggers the release of adrenaline, the hormone responsible for the “fight or flight” response. For individuals with anxiety disorders, this can exacerbate their symptoms.

One of the most valued benefits of caffeine is its ability to ward off drowsiness. However, this same benefit can become a drawback when consumed in large amounts or late in the day. Caffeine can disrupt sleep patterns and reduce sleep quality, leading to a cycle of sleep deprivation and increased caffeine use to counteract fatigue, creating a difficult cycle to break.

Though less commonly discussed, caffeine increases the production of stomach acid. For those sensitive to acid or with conditions like gastroesophageal reflux disease (Gerd), this can lead to discomfort and exacerbation of symptoms. Over time, excessive caffeine intake can contribute to the development of ulcers and gastritis.

For heart health, moderation is key. High doses of caffeine can lead to elevated heart rate and blood pressure, which over time, may increase the risk of heart-related issues, including heart attacks, especially in individuals with pre-existing heart conditions.

Overconsumption of caffeine may lead to a decrease in bone density, increasing the risk of osteoporosis, particularly in individuals who do not consume sufficient calcium.

Caffeine is addictive. Regular, excessive consumption can lead to physical dependence, characterized by a need for increasing amounts of caffeine to achieve the desired effects. Withdrawal symptoms such as headaches, irritability, and lethargy can make cutting back particularly challenging.

Understanding the potential risks associated with excessive caffeine intake is crucial. Moderation is key. Coffee lovers need to enjoy their brew in moderation and pay attention to the signs of excessive intake. Health experts recommend limiting caffeine intake to about 400 mg per day, roughly the amount in four eight-ounce cups of brewed coffee.

As we continue to indulge in our coffee culture, being aware of these risks will help ensure that our caffeine consumption remains a safe and enjoyable part of our lives.