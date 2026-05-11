Understanding the impeachment case vs Sara Duterte

Confidential funds issue

One of the central issues involves the use of confidential and intelligence funds (CIFs) by the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd) during Duterte’s tenure as education secretary.

Lawmakers questioned how some confidential funds were spent and liquidated during congressional hearings. Concerns were raised over the use of acknowledgment receipts and the sufficiency of supporting documents. Critics argued that public funds should be subject to stricter transparency and accountability standards.

Duterte and her allies, however, have maintained that confidential funds are legal and necessary for security-related operations.

Allegations of unexplained wealth

Another issue raised in impeachment complaints involves allegations of unexplained wealth. Critics have questioned whether Duterte’s assets and finances are fully consistent with publicly declared income and disclosures.

Public officials in the Philippines are required to submit Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALNs). Questions over discrepancies or undeclared assets are often tied to allegations of betrayal of public trust or corruption.

No court has ruled on these allegations, and they remain accusations unless proven in formal proceedings.

Bribery and corruption claims

The complaints also include allegations related to bribery and corruption. These broadly refer to accusations that public office may have been improperly used or that irregularities involving government transactions or spending occurred.

In impeachment proceedings, complainants may argue that alleged acts fall under graft, corruption, or betrayal of public trust.

Controversial statements

Another controversy stemmed from Duterte’s public remarks involving President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Critics interpreted the statements as threats against top officials, while Duterte’s camp said the remarks were taken out of context and should not be treated as literal threats.

How the impeachment process works

An impeachment complaint may be filed by a member of the House of Representatives or by a private citizen endorsed by a lawmaker. The complaint is referred to the House Committee on Justice, which determines whether it is sufficient in form and substance and whether probable cause exists.

If the committee approves the complaint, it is elevated to the House plenary. At least one-third of all House members must vote in favor for the Articles of Impeachment to pass.

Once approved by the House, the case moves to the Senate, which acts as an impeachment court. Senators serve as judges, while House prosecutors present the case against the impeached official.

A two-thirds vote of all senators is required to convict and remove an official from office. In the 24-member Senate, at least 16 votes are needed for conviction.

Impeachment is a political and constitutional process separate from criminal prosecution. An acquittal in impeachment proceedings does not prevent separate criminal or administrative cases, while impeachment itself does not automatically mean guilt. (SunStar Cebu)