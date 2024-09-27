Understanding the new rules for temporary, improvised license plates

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) has postponed the enforcement of Memorandum Circular VDM-2024-272, which details the new guidelines on temporary and improvised vehicle plates. It was initially set to take effect on September 1, 2024, but it was moved to December 31, 2024 to address confusion among drivers and give vehicle owners time to claim their official plates.

Here’s a breakdown of the updated rules so you can avoid penalties and ensure your vehicle is road-legal.

What the new guidelines say

Under the Land Transportation Office’s (LTO) Memorandum Circular VDM-2024-2721, the rules for improvised and temporary plates are now stricter. Here are the key points:

Improvised Plates:

Vehicle owners with lost or damaged plates must apply for a duplicate plate and secure an authorization to use an improvised plate.

The improvised plate must display the assigned plate number and the words "Improvised Plate."

The improvised plate is valid only until the official plate arrives.

Temporary Plates:

Vintage vehicles: Plates must display "Vintage Vehicle" and the vehicle's model year, but no permit is required.

New vehicles: Temporary plates are valid for 15 days after purchase and must show the vehicle’s conduction sticker number.

Motorcycles:

Motorcycles purchased before January 1, 2023, can use the MV File Number as a temporary plate.

Motorcycles purchased after this date must comply with the temporary plate rules, with validity only within 15 days from the sales invoice date.

Plate Colors:

Private vehicles: White background with black alphanumeric characters.

Electric and hybrid vehicles: White background with green alphanumeric characters.

Government vehicles: White background with red alphanumeric characters.

What happens if you don’t follow the rules?

Failure to comply with these guidelines can result in hefty penalties.

Under Joint Administrative Order 2014-01, tampering with or using unauthorized plates can lead to a P5,000 fine. This includes attaching unauthorized plates or accessories that obscure or interfere with the visibility of the plate.

LTO’s call to action

LTO Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza emphasized that vehicle owners must claim their official plates as soon as they are available, whether from car dealerships or LTO offices.

Thousands of plates remain unclaimed, despite reminders from dealerships to vehicle owners.

“We ask motorists to claim and install their respective license plates as soon as they are available,” Mendoza said. He also noted that the LTO is working with local governments to distribute the plates efficiently.

The LTO has assured that they are focusing on resolving the backlog for motorcycle plates and have already cleared the backlog for four-wheel vehicles. This means there is no reason for car owners to delay claiming their plates.

Crime prevention and public safety

The LTO’s crackdown on improvised plates is part of a broader effort to increase crime prevention. Mendoza said the proper identification of vehicles plays a key role in reducing the use of unregistered vehicles in criminal activities.

"Installing license plates is the LTO's contribution to crime prevention, and it also ensures road safety for all motorists," Mendoza added.

How to avoid penalties?

If you are driving a vehicle in Cebu City, make sure:

You have the correct temporary or improvised plate as per the new guidelines.

You obtain any necessary authorization from the LTO if your vehicle qualifies for it.

You are aware of the 15-day validity for new vehicle temporary plates.

By staying informed and following these steps, you can ensure that your vehicle is compliant with LTO’s new regulations, avoiding unnecessary penalties or delays. (SunStar Cebu)