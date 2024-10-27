Undocumented hogs in Dumanjug

Acting on intelligence reports, Dumanjug police intercepted a shipment of undocumented hogs from Negros Oriental.

Authorities reported that an abandoned banca carrying 79 undocumented hogs docked along the shoreline of Barangay Kanyuko.

They also discovered a truck and a multicab on the shore, both bearing Cebu-based license plates, also loaded with undocumented livestock.

Authorities have taken the hogs and the unmarked vehicles into custody.

“I will personally handle this. I will not entrust it to anyone else; I will take full responsibility. I cannot assure you that this won’t happen again, but I can assure you that I will be doing something,” Gica stated in a phone interview on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.

This decision comes amid ongoing reports of smuggled hogs in the town, despite the creation of a task force comprised of personnel from the municipal Department of Agriculture (DA).

“I feel very insulted, especially considering that I entrusted this issue to the Philippine National Police (PNP),” Gica remarked.

After Governor Garcia issued an Executive Order regarding African Swine Fever (ASF) in the province, Gica formed a task force to monitor incoming livestock at Tangil Port in Dumanjug.

“We set up a monitoring station at our port in Barangay Tangil because that’s where livestock from various provinces typically arrive,” Gica explained.

Not addressed

“I feel embarrassed, particularly towards our PNP, because when we established the task force, they were the first to report to me that there were pump boats from other barangays. I instructed them to monitor, but those boats would disappear and the monitoring personnel would move to another barangay,” Gica added.

Despite his efforts to address the issue with the previous police chief, Gica’s concerns were not adequately addressed.

“I called attention to my previous police chief, Chief Layog, and asked, ‘What’s going on? You are being accused of being protectors.’ They went silent. When I inquired about the situation, they said nothing was happening, but after a week, barangay officials would report that smuggling had resumed. So, I would call the police or reach out to the province to ask if Governor Garcia’s EO on ASF had been lifted, but it hadn’t,” he recounted.

When the issue resurfaced early this year, Gica reached out to the new police chief to monitor the situation more closely.

In a separate meeting, Gica spoke with the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) director and sought assistance regarding the problem. “He assured me that they would look into it,” Gica said, but the smuggling continued.

The situation escalated when Sugbo News reported on the issue, prompting Gica to express his alarm: “I felt embarrassed and angry,” he said.

Gica said he immediately informed his barangay officials after the news broke, and one barangay captain reported that a pump boat was set to dock on their shore.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, authorities intercepted one pump boat, while four others managed to return to Negros.

“I don’t believe these hogs were headed for the market. Most of the smuggled hogs I’ve been informed about are intended for private consumption, not for sale in public markets,” Gica clarified when asked if the hogs would be sold in Dumanjug’s public market.

EO 16

Governor Garcia signed EO 16 on Oct. 25, establishing the “Anti-Smuggling Inter-Agency Task Force,” which focuses on combating the illegal transport of livestock, goods and other cargo along the southern and western coastlines of Cebu. This initiative responds to reports of undocumented shipments arriving in several barangays without the necessary permits or clearances from government agencies.

The governor warned that the smuggling of unregulated hogs not only deprives local government units of revenue but also poses health risks, as the animals lack the required inspections mandated by regulatory bodies.

The Philippine Coast Guard has taken possession of the intercepted banca, while investigations continue to identify those behind the smuggling operation.

Relieved

In a related development, the police chief of Dumanjug and his deputy and intelligence officers have been relieved of their duties amid allegations of hog smuggling from Negros Island.

Capt. Kelvin Roy Mamaradlo, the Dumanjug police chief; Lt. Heine Aspera, the deputy chief; and Staff Sgt. Reynold Burlado, an intelligence non-commissioned officer, have been suspended pending an investigation.

The Police Regional Office 7 and the CPPO have initiated a formal investigation to assess their potential involvement in these illegal activities.