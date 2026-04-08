Unemployment drops to 2.66M in February

THE number of unemployed Filipinos fell to 2.66 million in February from 2.96 million in January, reflecting improving labor conditions, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Results of the PSA’s latest Labor Force Survey, released Wednesday, April 8, 2026, showed the unemployment rate declined to 5.1 percent from 5.8 percent the previous month.

In a briefing, National Statistician Dennis Mapa said the labor force participation rate (LFPR) rose to 63.8 percent from 62.3 percent in January.

The February 2026 LFPR translates to 52.09 million Filipinos aged 15 and above who were part of the labor force.

The employment rate in February was recorded at 94.9 percent.

Higher employment levels

In terms of magnitude, the number of employed persons reached 49.43 million in February, up from 47.94 million in January.

Underemployed persons—those seeking additional work hours, another job, or a new job with longer hours—were estimated at 5.84 million, equivalent to an underemployment rate of 11.8 percent.

Government response measures

In a statement, the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) said the government is intensifying efforts to protect jobs amid tensions in the Middle East.

DEPDev Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the geopolitical conflict is expected to continue affecting global and domestic economic conditions and disrupting labor markets.

“Recent developments highlight the urgency to strengthen the resilience of our labor market. We must ensure that our policies and programs respond effectively to rapidly changing global conditions, especially for affected and displaced Filipino workers here and abroad,” he said.

Mitigating global risks

The government is implementing strategic measures identified by the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport Committee under Executive Order 110.

“The measures aim to safeguard the national interest by mitigating the impact of the conflict, ensuring continuity of essential services, sustaining economic activity, and supporting incomes amid rising fuel costs,” Balisacan said.

Support for affected workers

Affected workers will receive support through cash assistance, the rollout of service contracting programs, and fuel subsidies for vulnerable sectors.

The Department of Agriculture is mobilizing its PHP1-billion quick response fund for fuel subsidies and biofertilizer procurement.

Public transport and farm workers may also access emergency employment through the Department of Transportation’s Service Contracting Program and the Department of Labor and Employment’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers.

The government is also strengthening efforts to promote renewable energy and electric vehicle ecosystems to support long-term resilience and workforce readiness.

“We expect an accelerated transition to alternative fuel and energy sources. Thus, we are building the skills, investment, and innovation ecosystem to support this shift. Skills training programs on the operation and maintenance of renewable energy facilities and electric vehicles, including necessary parts and components, will also be provided to displaced workers,” Balisacan said.

/ PNA