‘Unfair’ notary fees for biz permits axed

THE Cebu City Government has scrapped the notarization requirement for the release of temporary business permits, a move city officials said will immediately ease the burden on taxpayers and speed up permit processing.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña announced in a Facebook post on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, that notarization will no longer be required for the issuance of temporary business permits. This follows Mayor Nestor Archival’s approval of a directive allowing the same-day release of such permits.

“There are many in City Hall who make a sideline of charging up to P400 for notarizations that are not legally required. This places an unnecessary and unfair burden on our taxpayers,” Osmeña said.

He added that Archival agreed to stop the practice effective immediately.

“The City Government’s job is to make your life easier, not harder. So that’s what we’ll do,” Osmeña said.

The policy was formalized through a letter dated Jan. 22, in which Osmeña requested the same-day release of temporary business permits in compliance with Executive Order 048, series of 2026.

Under the directive, applicants are no longer required to submit notarized application forms or undertakings under oath, provided that all required taxes, charges and fees have been fully paid.

Archival approved the request, signaling the City Government’s push to streamline business-related transactions and improve the ease of doing business in Cebu City.

The initiative aims to reduce processing time, cut red tape and support entrepreneurs — particularly small and medium enterprises — by allowing them to operate legally while completing other regulatory requirements.

The same-day release policy will be implemented in coordination with concerned city departments to ensure proper compliance and smooth execution.

City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) Officer-in-Charge Emma Villarete noted that while issuance falls directly under the Business Permits and Licensing Office, she welcomed the move as a small but meaningful way to help taxpayers, particularly in light of the successive calamities that have affected local businesses.

“The request of the Vice Mayor aligns with the executive order issued by the city mayor, with the intent to issue temporary permits without undertakings and notarization of the application form,” Villarete said.

She added that temporary permits will be valid only until April 30 and will be automatically revoked thereafter, giving business owners time to comply with other regulatory requirements. Villarete stressed that failure to comply with regulations will result in automatic penalties under the tax code.

She suggested that if the mayor, vice mayor and City Council find the current process beneficial for business owners, it could eventually be institutionalized through an ordinance.

Regarding the CTO’s role, Villarete explained that the office collects what is due and demandable as provided in the tax ordinance, but also listens to the concerns of valued taxpayers.

“Taxes [and fees] are the lifeblood of the City Government and taxpayers play a vital role in keeping the economic activity of our city alive and robust,” she said. / CAV