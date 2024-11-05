Unfinished bridge endangers motorists

DUE to the danger posed to motorists by the unfinished bridge and unsafe alternative route, the Pulangbato Barangay Council urged the City Government of Cebu to declare a state of emergency in the barangay to address the concern.

In a barangay resolution dated Oct. 7, 2024, and sent to the City Council, the Pulangbato Barangay Council urged the City Government to “urgently terminate” the contract of SBD Builders in the construction of the Reinforced Deck Girder Bridge at Sitio Candarong to Tanay Road due to negative slippage of 63.98 percent.

In the barangay resolution, motioned by barangay councilor Clyde Limpag, it said the unfinished bridge construction forced vehicles to use alternative routes that are unsafe and even makeshift, which pose safety risks not only to residents but also to passing motorists.

The barangay council argued the continued use of these alternative and makeshift routes only increases the likelihood of accidents, thus necessitating urgent action.

The contractor has already committed “extreme delay and failure to meet the project deadline,” it said.

Finding a new contractor

The barangay council also urged the City Government to finish the bridge by awarding the contract to a reputable contractor, ensuring the uncompleted works will be finished within a timeframe and of standard quality.

Last Oct. 9, Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said he was considering terminating the P24 million contract with SBD Builders for the unfinished bridge project in Pulangbato after he visited the area and found no workers in sight despite delays.

The unfinished bridge was supposed to replace the old steel bridge that was severely damaged due to typhoon Odette in December 2021.

The project was supposed to be completed within 240 calendar days from Sept. 15, 2023.

Shaun Doherty of SBD Builders earlier told SunStar Cebu they requested the Department of Engineering and Public Works last January to change the methodology of the project in Pulangbato due to risk factors.

He said the existing methodology was not applicable at the site due to the limited space and the risks posed to people living near the project site.

Doherty explained that P14 million had been spent on the Pulangbato bridge project, with 51 percent of the work completed, and SBD Builders had only been paid P6.9 million so far.

In addition to the Pulangbato bridge project, SBD Builders was also responsible for the rehabilitation of the rubberized track oval at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The track oval faced multiple controversies, including damaged rubber surfaces before the 2024 Palarong Pambansa in July and delays in repairs following the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 event.