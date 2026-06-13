Unfinished Consolacion skywalk poses safety risks for students

CONSOLACION Mayor Teresa “Nene” Alegado raised concerns over the prolonged delay in completing a skywalk project near Consolacion Central Elementary School, warning that the unfinished structure hazards students, parents and pedestrians as classes resume.

The skywalk, located along the busy national highway in front of the school, was originally scheduled to start construction in September 2024 and finish by April 2025.

Despite the lapse of the target completion date, the project remains unfinished, prompting concern from residents and local officials.

Pedestrian risks

Alegado said parents often express fear for their children’s safety because students are forced to cross one of the municipality’s busiest roads without a secure pedestrian facility while overpass rehabilitation continues.

To address the issue, the Municipal Government formally appealed to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for immediate intervention and the installation of a temporary pedestrian crossing.

In an April 30, 2026 letter, Alegado urged the DPWH to help establish a temporary pedestrian lane near the school while rehabilitation works on the existing overpass continue. The letter emphasized the urgent need to protect students, parents and pedestrians who cross the national highway daily.

“The safety of our students, parents, and pedestrians is our primary concern,” the mayor said, stressing the need for immediate measures to prevent accidents while the project remains incomplete.

Alegado also questioned the project delay, noting that the local government has already conducted meetings and sent reminder letters to the DPWH regarding the matter.

Despite these efforts, the Municipality has not received a response regarding its request for a temporary pedestrian crossing facility.

The lack of a safe crossing area heightens safety risks and worsens traffic congestion, especially during peak school hours when large crowds gather near the highway. Local officials and parents fear the daily exposure to danger increases the risk of road accidents for schoolchildren.

Alegado said they will continue coordinating with the DPWH and other concerned agencies to expedite the project and ensure temporary safety measures are implemented during construction.

With the school year underway, officials demand immediate action to resolve commuter delays and safety hazards. / ABC