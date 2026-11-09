‘Un/Happy For You’ premieres on Cinema One

The movie “Un/Happy For You,” starring Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto, will premiere on Nov. 15 as part of Cinema One’s “Sabay Tayo” lineup for its Blockbuster Sunday feature.

Throughout November, viewers can enjoy four blockbuster films every Sunday at 7 p.m.

Leading the lineup is “Hello, Love, Goodbye,” starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards, on November 8.

Meanwhile, “Alone/Together,” starring Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil, will air on November 22, followed by “Last Night,” starring Piolo Pascual and Toni Gonzaga, on November 29.

Viewers can also revisit their favorite Coco Martin romance films on Romance Central, including “Born to Love You” (Nov. 8), “Maybe This Time” (Nov. 15), “You’re My Boss” (Nov. 22) and “Love or Money” (Nov. 29). / TRC