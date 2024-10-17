Unidentified man found dead in abandoned car in Liloan, Cebu

AN UNIDENTIFIED man was found dead inside an abandoned vehicle on a vacant lot near a chapel in Purok Indian Tree, Sitio Tuburan, Liloan, Cebu, around noon on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

The victim, who was in a sitting position and already in a state of decomposition, wore black tank top and fatigue shorts.

A belt was tied around his neck, with the other end fastened to the vehicle's grab bar.

The Liloan police, under the command of their chief, Major Charlie Santiago, requested assistance from the Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco) to conduct an examination of the victim in order to determine whether foul play was involved or he committed suicide. (DVG)