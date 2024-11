AN UNIDENTIFIED woman was found dead in the waters near the bridge that separates Cebu City and Talisay City along the South Road Properties (SRP) on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

The Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco) in Cebu City have already examined the body.

According to some witnesses, a car stopped nearby, and someone got out and dragged the body and threw it into the sea at dawn on Tuesday. (AYB)