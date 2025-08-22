Unified energy strategy for Cebu pushed

CEBU’S business leaders are intensifying calls for a unified energy strategy, warning that high electricity costs and reliability issues are threatening the province’s competitiveness at a time when its economy is expanding faster than the national average.

Speaking at the Kapihan 2025 business forum hosted by Domantay Consulting, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) Visayas vice president Melanie Ng said power remains a “make-or-break factor” for investors weighing entry into Cebu.

“When we talk to new businesses, the first questions are always about energy costs and reliability,” she said, noting that Cebu’s top industries, namely tourism, manufacturing, information technology-business process management and micro, small and medium enterprises, all cite power as a top concern. “This is why we are convening distributors, generators and renewable energy providers to give businesses more options.”

Beyond traditional supply, stakeholders are exploring smart technologies, energy efficiency programs and renewable solutions such as solar. Industry leaders said stronger partnerships with local governments will be critical, urging local government units (LGUs) to streamline approvals and incentivize sustainable projects.

Renewable energy

Tourism is among the most vulnerable sectors.

In the same forum, Lapu-Lapu City tourism chief Garry Lao noted that resorts and hotels depend heavily on uninterrupted supply, particularly as Cebu prepares to host the Asean meetings in 2026.

“Power and water remain critical issues across the islands,” he said. “Without reliable energy, tourism cannot realize its full potential.”

Lao shared that Caohagan, an islet in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, already uses solar power, addressing power supply issues and boosting tourism. In 2021, 80 households in Caohagan received solar panel sets, providing a stable source of electricity for lighting and device charging. Solar-powered streetlights were also installed to improve public lighting.

Lao said the city expects more renewable energy projects to power the island. In July this year, at the groundbreaking of the P1.2-billion hybrid battery energy storage system project in the Mactan Economic Zone, Lapu-Lapu City Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan pledged his full legislative support for policies that will accelerate the country’s renewable energy transition.

“Once power is stable, it will create a domino effect that will trickle down to a stable water supply, thereby making not only Lapu-Lapu City, but the entire province of Cebu even more attractive to investors,” Chan said.

To ensure a sustainable power supply and address the high power cost, the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) is leading efforts to formalize a “Utilities Alliance,” where businesses, utilities and LGUs coordinate to stabilize prices and enhance resilience. Industry players argue that Cebu’s electricity costs, higher than many Southeast Asian peers, could undermine its attractiveness to investors if left unaddressed.

Ng said a unified voice would enable the business sector to better engage utilities and regulators, paving the way for more renewable investments and reduced dependence on imported fuels.

“Our long-term goal is to bring stability to energy costs so Cebu can sustain its growth trajectory,” she added.

Fast-track power projects

Earlier, the Cebu Electricity Rights Advocates (Cera) pressed the government to fast-track new power projects in the Visayas after the grid was placed under recently “Yellow Alert” due to thin reserves.

“The thin power reserves of the Visayas grid threaten the economic stability of the region. The tight margin highlights the lack of a sufficient safety buffer,” Cera convenor Nathaniel Chua said.

“Given our current power setup, Cebu remains vulnerable to disruptions beyond its control, such as forced outages at power plants in other regions, technical issues or natural disasters affecting inter-island transmission lines and supply constraints driven by growing energy demand in neighboring economies,” he added.

To secure the region’s energy future, the group urged the acceleration of both baseload and renewable energy projects. / KOC