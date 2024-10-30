Unified housing roadmap to help address backlog, ease of doing business

THE Subdivision and Housing Developers Association (SHDA) has adopted resolutions to establish a unified roadmap, aligning the industry’s goals with the government’s housing initiative.

The Unified Philippine Housing Roadmap for 2025-2040 called for the streamlining of the permitting and licensing process for housing projects. SHDA aims to simplify these procedures through collaboration with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, the Department of the Interior and Local Government and other agencies to implement digitization, reduce delays and improve ease of business.

These resolutions were adopted at SHDA’s 32nd National Developers Convention held in Davao City on Oct. 10 and 11, 2024.

The Philippines is currently facing a 6.5 million housing backlog.

“The adoption of a unified housing roadmap is a critical step toward addressing our nation’s housing challenges. By working closely with government agencies and private developers, we aim to turn this vision into reality and ensure affordable housing for all Filipinos,” said SHDA chairman Leonardo Dayao Jr.

The convention attended by 380 policymakers, developers and stakeholders also underscored the need for sustainable and innovative financing solutions to support housing sector growth, particularly through flexible mortgage products and partnerships with financial institutions to offer expanded financing options for low- and middle-income homebuyers.

SHDA also committed to promoting green and sustainable design practices, encouraging public and private developers to integrate environmentally responsible solutions into housing projects as part of its long-term vision for sustainable development.

To support the Tatak Pinoy initiative, SHDA is also advocating for the use of locally sourced and eco-friendly materials in housing construction, as well as locally manufactured home products to support domestic businesses.

The convention also featured a critical discussion on sustainability in the housing and construction sectors, highlighting that 40 percent of global carbon emissions come from these industries. Speakers emphasized the need to use greener materials like bamboo and adopt eco-friendly construction practices to lessen the industry’s negative environmental impact. / KOC