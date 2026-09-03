Unified referral system for 16 hospitals eyed

CEBU Province is seeking to establish a unified monitoring and coordination system for patient referrals across its 16 government-run hospitals to prevent delays in transferring patients to appropriate facilities.

The Provincial Government has asked the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) to develop a consolidated, province-level dashboard that would allow officials to monitor referral status across all 16 hospitals.

The proposed system would build on the existing Central Visayas electronic Health Referral System (CVeHRS), or e-Referral, established by DOH-7 in 2019 to connect provincial, city and municipal hospitals and other healthcare facilities across the region.

The province said the system is not intended to replace CVeHRS but to make referral coordination among its hospitals more visible and responsive.

“We did not create CVeHRS, and we do not intend to replace it. Our responsibility is to build on an existing DOH system and make coordination across our 16 hospitals more visible, responsive and accountable,” the Provincial Government said Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026.

Once operational, personnel at the Provincial Operations Center (OPCEN), based at the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Command Center in Busay, will monitor pending referrals and coordinate with receiving hospitals.

The system is also expected to help officials arrange transportation for patients who need to be transferred to another facility.

The province identified Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) and Cebu South Medical Center as major referral hospitals for patients requiring critical care.

The proposed dashboard is expected to address a longstanding concern among patients and their families: delays in referrals from provincial and district hospitals to larger medical facilities in Cebu City.

However, the Provincial Government said implementation will take time as it must first ensure that adequate information-security safeguards are in place.

The province asked the public for patience as the system is being developed and prepared for implementation. / ANV